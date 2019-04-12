Mark Hamill Reacts to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Title

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in Chicago, and the cast of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX just completed the film’s panel, which revealed the movie’s exciting new title: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. One notable actor from the film, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), was unable to attend the event, but took to Twitter to comment on the big name reveal.

It’s not #EpisodeIXFromHisNap or even my suggestion: #EpisodeIXABunchMoreStuffHappens– It’#EpisodeIXTheRiseOfSkywalker! It’s time for the 8 months of speculation to begin. Is that Skywalker KYLO? LEIA? ANAKIN? LUKE? A previously unknown SKYWALKER? Is REY a Skywalker? #CoolTitle👍 https://t.co/avfffLvC1z — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 12, 2019

“It’s not #EpisodeIXFromHisNap or even my suggestion: #EpisodeIXABunchMoreStuffHappens- It’#EpisodeIXTheRiseOfSkywalker! It’s time for the 8 months of speculation to begin. Is that Skywalker KYLO? LEIA? ANAKIN? LUKE? A previously unknown SKYWALKER? Is REY a Skywalker? #CoolTitle,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For many months, the actor has been hounded by fans on social media about the mysterious title, so he is probably quite relieved the secret is finally out. However, based on the speculation tweet, he’s in for another round of new questions from fans. Many people were quick to comment on the post, sharing their thoughts, jokes, and theories about the new title.

“Episode IX: Let Luke Get Some Rest He Has Dealt With So Much Bullsh*t,” @LeyLaughs joked.

“It’s about Ben’s redemption!!!! Ben is the last Skywalker! He will rise from the dark and ask Rey out!,” @adaamndriver guessed.

“I danced in the streets when I first heard that the name made famous by @HamillHimself is the title for the end of the saga. Full circle, man. Kudos, Mr. Hamill, and thank you for this amazing ride,” @RobAnderson2018 added.

While Hamill may not be in attendance at Star Wars Celebration, the Episode IX panel included J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Naomi Ackie, and surprise appearance by Ian McDiarmid.

There are also tons of other exciting guests you can see at the con, including Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Hayden Christensen, Peter Mayhew, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Ray Park, Katee Sackhoff, any many more will be in attendance. You can see the full list of guests here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!