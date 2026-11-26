While almost any of Kenner’s vintage Star Wars toys are worth getting your hands on, there are some that are more valuable than others. Of course, the original line is something everyone would love to own, especially the figures with the double telescoping lightsabers. However, we all know that the Holy Grail of Kenner’s Star Wars toys is the missile firing Boba Fett that could fetch you over a million dollars. In fact, that figure became so coveted that it made all other Boba Fett figures more valuable. However, one fan boosted the value of his figure by getting it autographed by the bounty hunter himself, along with a pretty cool message.

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As showcased by the fan on Reddit their Boba Fett figure belongs to The Power of the Force series, which came much later than Kenner’s original and highly coveted line. It features the red and orange cardback, signifying that it’s pretty common even among its own line. However, the standout feature is actor Jeremy Bulloch’s autograph in silver ink, with the message “Stay Cool”, along with the date. Depending on which format Bullock followed, it was either autographed a day before Star Wars Day, May 3rd; or on March 5th, 2000. Given the fact that Bulloch was English, it’s likely the latter.

Boba Fett’s Original Actor Actor Jeremy Bulloch Signed This Fan’s Action Figure

If you look at the hierarchy of popularity in Kenner’s Star Wars line, those from The Power of the Force series will rank pretty low. Even today, the figures aren’t worth much more than their original retail prices, and are pretty easy to come by if you know where to look. However, there are two kinds of collectors: those who do it for the monetary value of an item, and those that do it for the love. If you belong to the latter, you probably wouldn’t be too fussed about grading, condition, variants, and all the other stuff hardcore collectors look at. You’ll be happy with your sealed vintage Boba Fett, no matter which series it’s from or if it has a tiny scratch. The fact that it just happens to have actor Jeremy Bulloch’s autograph on it is a bonus. The collector has wrapped it in a plastic bag to preserve the toy and the autograph, but I’d suggest getting something more robust if they want it to last.

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Even if it’s by the original actor themselves, autographs don’t boost the value of vintage action figures by too much. Seasoned collectors will still prefer the other criteria, like rarity, condition, and popularity, over autographs. However, if you’re someone who collects these things for the love of the franchise, an autograph by the original actor is like a dream come true. Especially if you got the autograph from them yourself. While a missile-shooting, pristine condition Boba Fett figure from a very specific year is the epitome of vintage Star Wars toys, many of us would be happy with the common figure signed by the original actor himself.

Do you have any signed action figures or collectibles? Let us know in the comments below.