Star Wars: Mark Hamill Dressed as a Stormtrooper and “Orange Vader” for Comic-Con

UPDATE: New information has surfaced regarding Hamill’s ruse. The actor did not appear at the convention as “Orange Vader.”

Ever since Lucasfilm started making Star Wars movies once again, Mark Hamill has reaffirmed his position as an authority among geek circles to the point where he cannot even walk around Comic-Con without being swarmed by fans.

This is why Hamill partook in the celebrity trend of cosplaying on the Comic-Con floor and taking stealth photos with fans, only to reveal his costume later and make a few random fans feel like they won the lottery.

Hamill dressed as a First Order Stormtrooper and “Orange Vader” at San Diego Comic-Con this year and managed to get through the convention floor relatively unnoticed, save for those who wanted a photo op with a foot soldier with bad aim. Hamill revealed his costume on his Twitter account, confirming that he did indeed improve the pictures of a few lucky fans.

#SDCC DAY 3 WISH LIST: A) Don’t arouse any suspicions it’s me because I’m too short for this costume B) Find that ultra-rare comic book I need to complete my collection C) Get @NathanHamill‘s autograph (if I can find Booth #1415) D) Find the perfect nacho 👍 pic.twitter.com/xXsViybWwc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2018

Hamill is just coming off another portrayal of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but he managed to step to the Dark Side of the Force with his Comic-Con costume. It remains to be seen if he’ll reprise the role that made him an icon for the upcoming film, considering the fact that he faded from existence, but there is a precedent for a Force ghost to pop up here and there.

Hamill did tease a return for Star Wars: Episode IX with J.J. Abrams with a funny post on Twitter, joking about the casting announcements that tend to dominate geek discussions nowadays by revealing an “empty robe” has joined the new movie.

“BREAKING NEWS: Star Wars Episode IX writer/director JJ Abrams casts Empty Robe in latest installment of much anticipated space-saga.”

This, of course, is an obvious reference to Luke’s death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it could also be a sly tease that fans can expect to see him reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in a fashion similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda from various movies in the franchise.

Fans are eager to learn what will happen to Luke in the future of the Star Wars saga, but judging by his appearance at Comic-Con, it doesn’t sound like Mark Hamill is done with the galaxy far, far away anytime soon.