Star Wars: Mark Hamill Endorses ‘Son’ Sebastian Stan as Young Luke Skywalker

Stars Wars and Marvel fans have been buzzing over recent comparisons of Mark Hamill and Captain America / Avengers star, Sebastian Stan. Thanks to some fan-inspired face-morphs, it’s become clear that Stan is indeed a pretty good ringer for Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back, and both actors got a chance to address the Internet trend (and each other), when they both stopped by Good Morning America earlier this week! Check it out, below:

Sebastian Stan has a message for his “dad” and look-a-like @HamillHimself and Mark touches on Stan as a potential young @StarWars Luke! #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/QHN3XCcuy3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 30, 2017



Stan took a joking approach to the matter, leaving a video message for his “dad” after stopping by to debut the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer. It was a tongue-in-cheek monologue, with Stan taking a great straight man comedic angle on the father/son premise. Hamill was much more literal in his praise: the actor jokes that Sebastian Stan is too handsome to be a fitting doppleganger for Hamill, before openly endorsing the idea of the Stan taking over the role.

The next stage of development for Hamill’s Luke Skywalker is a big mystery hanging over Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but however it plays out (even if Luke dies), there’s still a future for the character. As the Star Wars brand continues to expand into an entire cinematic universe, stories about Luke’s journey over the years are very much still game, especially after he returns to prominence in The Last Jedi. Stan could inhabit the role for a solo film (or series) – one set between events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens would be interesting, indeed.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th.