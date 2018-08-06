‘Star Wars’: Mark Hamill Tries to Sell His Capri Pants for $100k on Jimmy Kimmel

If Harrison Ford’s Han Solo jacket from The Empire Strikes Back is a little out of your budget, Mark Hamill may just have a deal for you.

The legendary Luke Skywalker actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, crashing the host’s opening monologue to offer up his own Star Wars memorabilia — the dubiously authentic “Luke Skywalker capri pants”. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill told Kimmel he was asking $100,000 for the pants and when Kimmel questioned if Luke had really worn the pants in the Star Wars films, Hamill humorously shared fake images from Empire and Return of the Jedi featuring his character prominently wearing the bright red pants.

“I used to call them my Luke Highwaters,” Hamill said. “Sometimes, I call them my Padawan Pedal Pushers… I loved the feeling of that cool breeze on my ankles when I was fighting Dad Vader…Oh, the memories.”

Hamill eventually took his prices down a bit, dropping it to $50,000 with an add-on of a “Chewbacca hairball”. Of course, the whole adventure was all in good fun and teasing a bit at the incredible sum of money the Han Solo jacket is expected to fetch at auction next month.

According to Bloomberg, the jacket is expected to around $1.3 million when it goes up for bid as part of a 600-piece auction being held by JK’s Prop Store on September 20th at London’s BFI Imax. The auction will also include a light saber from Revenge of the Sith as well as costumes from Edward Scissorhands and Forest Gump.

While the iconic jacket is probably not something most Star Wars fans will be able to add to their collection, the winner will undoubtedly have a unique memento of Ford’s legacy as Han Solo in the franchise, something perhaps more meaningful since Ford himself said goodbye to the smuggler for good in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

“I’ve been begging to die for the cause for a couple of years,” Ford explained in a previous interview. “I thought Han Solo’s got no mama, got no papa, doesn’t believe in the Force. What can we do here? What’s his ultimate utility? To sacrifice himself for others. Well, they figured a different idea, but it worked for them, worked for me, and brought on some fresh heroes.”

The Star Wars franchise will continue next with Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set to hit theaters in December 2019.