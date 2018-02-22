New Kylo Ren Motion Poster Released For Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new Kylo Ren motion-poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Nothing will stand in the way of this strong dark warrior (portrayed by Adam Driver), with the unconventional crossguard lightsaber, from carrying out his First Order missions and finishing what Darth Vader started.

Check out the poster in the video below.

tfa_1920x1080_Kylo_Darkness.mp4 “Nothing will stand in our way.” 6 days until #TheForceAwakens! Posted by Star Wars on Saturday, December 12, 2015

The film stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Max Von Sydow. Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk are producing with Tommy Harper and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. The screenplay is by Lawrence Kasdan & J.J. Abrams and Michael Arndt.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens opens in U.S. theaters on December 18.