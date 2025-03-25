New Star Wars Black Series and TVC Reveals Include Carson Teva, Landspeeder, and More

Hasbro’s latest Star Wars fanstream took place today, March 25th and it included several new reveals in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. TVC collectors will be especially happy with this wave as it includes gems like Carson Teva (which was introduced by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee himself – see below), a Landspeeder vehicle, Asajj Ventress, and more.

Note that all of these figures will be available to pre-order on March 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+). They should also be available on Amazon.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARSON TEVA / $16.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 3.75-inch-scale Carson Teva figure from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN with 2 accessories, Kenner branding, and the unique VC #363.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SM-33 / $33.99 / Fall 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 6-inch action figure of SM-33 from STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW with 2 shield accessories, alien rodent accessory, and stand.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES NIGHT TROOPER / $24.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 6-inch action figure of a Night Trooper from STAR WARS: AHSOKA with a blaster accessory.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER (PERIDEA) / $24.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 6-inch action figure of Ezra Bridger (Peridea) from STAR WARS: AHSOKA with his Lightsaber.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LANDSPEEDER VEHICLE / $59.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 3.75-inch-scale Landspeeder from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE with Luke Skywalker (Tatooine) figure, 7 accessories, Kenner branding, and the unique VC #344A.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ASAJJ VENTRESS / $16.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 3.75-inch-scale Asajj Ventress figure from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS with 4 accessories, Kenner branding, and the unique VC #364.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ALEXSANDR KALLUS / $16.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 3.75-inch-scale Alexsandr Kallus figure from STAR WARS REBELS with 4 accessories, Kenner branding, and the unique VC #365.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DENGAR / $19.99 / Summer 2025 / Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: 3.75-inch-scale Dengar figure from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with 2 accessories, Kenner branding, and the unique VC #01A.