John Boyega Teases Finn Return Talks for Future Star Wars Project

John Boyega has never been silent about his feelings regarding the Star Wars sequel films and his belief that his character deserved better. Portraying FN-2187, better known as Finn, Boyega was introduced as part of the rag-tag main group of heroes in the first of the sequel films, The Force Awakens, with tons of hints that he was, in fact, force sensitive, deepening his connection to the world and his bond with fellow force user, Rey. But that storyline never came to fruition, leaving some fans and the actor dismayed at the trail of breadcrumbs that lead nowhere.

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But now Boyega is speaking out about a potential future for Finn in the Star Wars universe, and what that might look like considering everything that came before. Speaking at MEGACON Orlando, the actor was asked about his feelings on reprising the role of Finn when one audience member at his panel shouted, “Get Dave [Filoni] on the phone.” That prompted Boyega to respond with, “I actually have, actually.”

What A Future for Finn Could Look Like

Boyega has long been outspoken about his feelings regarding his time in the Star Wars universe, and everything that came with it, saying last year, “Lemme tell ya, Star Wars always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space. It’s a franchise that’s so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something.” He went on to add, “They’re okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s just a bit too much! They’re pandering!’” So hearing that he’s willing to possibly return to the franchise definitely feels hopeful for Finn’s future, and all the effects that might have on the universe at large.

Finn’s story was one of the more relatable ones to come out of the sequel films, centering on a stormtrooper who struggled with the realization that he was fighting on the wrong side of the galactic war. As The Force Awakens progressed, he made a stand against the figurehead of the very organization that he’d been fighting for his entire life, showing signs that he had some sort of force sensitivity happening. As The Last Jedi began, Finn saw more of the galaxy, learning about the shadows and nuances of the world that he was trying to protect now that he’d stopped running from his past. But all of that progress was abandoned in The Rise of Skywalker, the sequel trilogy’s final film and the most divisive of the three, which saw all the character journeys created so far unraveled, leaving Finn’s future more nebulous than that of the other main characters.

What would you like to see for Finn if Boyega were to return to Star Wars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other Star Wars fans.