New ‘Star Wars’ The Black Series Includes Lando, Leia, Dengar and More

Hasbro has just dropped new figures in the Star Wars The Black Series lineup, and it’s a big wave. Collectors can jump right into the whole set by pre-ordering the Wave 19 case for $174.99 with free shipping, but if you want to shop the individual figures, they’re listed below along with pre-order links.

• Star Wars The Black Series Val (Mimban) 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Princess Leia Organa (Hoth) 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Lando Calrissian (Skiff Guard) 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Dengar 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Imperial Patrol Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Rio Durant 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series L3-37 6-Inch Action Figure

The Han Solo (Bespin) figure is also part of the Wave 19 case, but that figure was unveiled back in July. You can pre-order it here. All of the Star Wars The Black Series figures listed here are expected to arrive in December.

If you’re thinking about Christmas gifts, you might want to check out all of the new Star Wars toys that Hasbro debuted at NYCC 2018 as well.

In other Star Wars product news, this new range of officially licensed candles will immerse you in the Star Wars universe in new and unpleasant ways. If you are the kind of fan that’s curious about what the inside of a Tauntaun smells like, boy are you in for a treat.

The Star Wars candle range features scents based on aspects of the original trilogy broken down by film. The lineup of scents for each film are as follows:

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope: Bantha Milk (somehow Disney missed the “Banther” label error. We’ve been told that it will be corrected for production.), Wookiee, Trash Compactor, X-Wing Cockpit, Cantina Bar

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: Inside of a Tauntaun, Millennium Falcon, Yoda’s Cooking Pot, Han Solo in Carbonite, Lightsaber Duel

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi: Rancor, Sarlacc Pit, Jabba’s Palace, Ewok, Death Star Destroyed

If you’re interested in experiencing these Disney-approved Star Wars aromas, the candle sets can be pre-ordered right here for $36.99 with free shipping in the US. They are expected to ship in November. Limited edition versions of the candle sets are also available for $52.99 each and include an engraved plinth and a presentation box with a magnetic closure. If you want all of the sets, you can purchase all three at a discount – $91.99 for the standard candles and $127.99 for the limited edition versions.

