Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumored to Feature Another Prequel Trilogy Star

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is now rumored to feature another big character from the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy returning for a cameo appearance. That character would be Senator Bail Organa, who was played in the Star Wars Prequels by actor Jimmy Smits. According to insider reports, Smits has been observed by “sources” filming scenes on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi, opposite series star Ewan McGregor. The reports go on to say that Bail Organa’s wife Breha will also be in Obi-Wan Kenobi – though it is noted that it is unclear if Prequels actress Rebecca Jackson Mendoza will also reprise the role.

It would make sense for Jimmy Smits’ Bail Organa to make a return appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Senator from Alderaan was a pivotal figure in the lives of Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda. Bail’s noble nature helped guide the good forces fo the Galactic Senate, and when Palpatine exposed his Sith takeover as Darth Sidious, Bail Organa helped Yoda escape into hiding, and later helped birth Luke and Leia Skywalker, and get them into hiding (in part by adopting Leia himself).

Videos by ComicBook.com

We already know that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will culminate in Obi-Wan (Ewin McGregor) finally having to face Anakin as Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) in a rematch duel. How Obi-Wan gets from his hideaway on Tatooine to once again making contact with Vader sounds like it will be quite the galactic road trip. It would only make sense for one of Obi-Wan’s stops to be checking in on a young Leia and her adoptive parents. It would also give Star Wars TV a great opportunity to help flesh out the planet of Alderaan that Bail comes from, and help deepen the impact of the planet’s destruction by the Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope. It could also be an opportunity for some thrills, as we know the dreaded Jedi-hunting Inquisitors will be in this Obi-Wan series and could follow Kenobi to Alderaan, bringing the Empire and dark side dangerously close to a young Leia’s doorstep.

Right now, Star Wars fans are upset that no Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer debuted during Super Bowl 2022. The series arrives on Disney+ in May, so it seemed like Super Bowl LVI was the last big event to advertise it on. But as always, Disney and Lucasfilm are going to reveal what they want, when they want…

Source: Making Star Wars