Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says Fans “Don’t Even Know” What’s Coming

O’Shea Jackson officially joins the Star Wars universe when Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuts in 2022. Jackson’s role is a mystery thus far, but he’s seen the online fan theories about the show. With the series’ production wrapped, all there is to do now is wait for the premiere. That wait is proving difficult for Jackson, who’s eager to tell all the fans what’s truly going on with the new Star Wars adventure. “It’s so hard,” he tells Screen Rant. “It’s so hard because like anything that I’ll read or see on the internet, I just want to just be like, ‘You don’t even know, you don’t even know what’s gonna go down!’ All these guesses and people going down the wrong rabbit hole, it’s funny to watch. But as soon as I get the green light, I might do a two-hour special talking about everything.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as “Old Ben” during his years of exile on Tatooine following the Republic’s fall. The series also sees Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker after falling to the dark side and transforming into Darth Vader. Recently, Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy described the emotional reunion between the two actors.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire Magazine. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Other confirmed cast members include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, with Jackson, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine in undisclosed roles. Some believe that we may see Qui-Gon Jinn (played by Liam Neeson in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), Obi-Wan’s Jed master, as a Force ghost in the show, though Neeson denies it. The inclusion of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the series also has some wondering if young Luke Skywalker will make an appearance.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ in 2022.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images