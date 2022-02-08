Star Wars: Rupert Friend Rumored to Have Been Cast as Grand Inquisitor for Obi-Wan Kenobi

The animated series Star Wars Rebels delivered audiences a number of compelling characters, including the villainous Grand Inquisitor, who gave the other threats of the galaxy far, far away a run for their money. According to a new report from Bespin Bulletin, not only will the Grand Inquisitor be making his live-action debut in the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, but he’ll be played by Hitman: Agent 47 star Rupert Friend. ComicBook.com has reached out to Lucasfilm to request clarification on the casting rumor. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year.

In Rebels, Darth Vader tasked the Inquisitors with hunting down and killing any Jedi who had survived Order 66, so it would make perfect sense for Obi-Wan Kenobi to incorporate them to some degree, with the Grand Inquisitor being the highest-ranking member of the elite group. As if the concept of the new series didn’t align enough with the Inquisitors, Hayden Christensen is confirmed to appear in the project, which adds even more credence to the casting rumor, as Christensen’s involvement would allow him to deliver orders to the nefarious figures.

The Grand Inquisitor surely won’t be the first animated character to come to live-action, as audiences have previously seen Katee Sackhoff play Bo-Katan Kryze and Rosario Dawson play Ahsoka Tano. Given the impact of his performance, some fans might be disappointed that Isaacs isn’t bringing the character to life, especially given how he has previously voiced interest in the possible opportunity.

“I’m open to anything. It’s always about the script,” Isaacs admitted to Collider back in 2021. “I don’t want to just turn up so that I can take some photographs and go to conventions. I’d like to play parts. The Inquisitor was a great part when I played it and if the Inquisitor was a great part again, I’d be up for it. I’m not sure I’ve got the patience of Doug Jones who plays Saru in Discovery, who was the creature in The Shape of Water and stuff. I don’t know how many hours I’d like to spend in prosthetics. But yeah, Katee [Sackhoff] had a very good time. I know Katee and I’ll say, I’ve loved being part of the Star Wars world. They’ve invited me in although I’ve only ever been an animated character before.”

Stay tuned for details Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi before it is slated to debut later this year.

