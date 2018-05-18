‘Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story’ Could Finally Bring Balance Between the OT and PT

The Star Wars franchise is about to have its next big release in Solo: A Star Wars Story next week, but the plans for the future continue to unfold, with the recent announcement that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars standalone film will begin production in spring of 2019.

In addition to a production start date, leaked details about Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story (the alleged official title) have opened up some big new doors of intrigue. Based on what we now know, it seems like Obi-Wan could be more than just another successful (and controversial) Star Wars standalone: it could be the film that finally helps build a bridge between the oft-warring fans of the Original Trilogy and Prequel Trilogy.

The Rumored Setting

A recent report from TMZ has potentially revealed some pretty big things about Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story‘s setting and storyline:

“The synopsis reads as follows … Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People — headed by a ruthless war chief — eventually brings Obi outta hiding … and into Jedi kickass mode. Scene.”

That makes this Obi-Wan movie yet another standalone that serves as a lead-in prequel to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, just like Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, because the character at its center, this film has potential to be so much more…

General Ben Kenobi

When Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters in 2016, we put our thinking caps on to come up with a list of some other great Star Wars standalone films that Lucasfilm could make. Obi-Wan was on that list for a very specific reason: it’s in a unique position to cover many epochs of Star Wars history.

Obi-Wan’s life story covers his time as a young Jedi padawan under Qui-Gon Jinn; his adventures and unrequited love affair during the Clone Wars; and of course, his life on the run after Order 66, and, of course, his time in isolation, reflection, and wait, in the time between the fall of the Republic, and when Luke Skywalker would come of age and bring a new hope to the galaxy and Jedi Order.

While Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story seems to have its setting and story angle already set, the film doesn’t have to just follow one line: it could encompass all of the above, in one single character study.

The Thematic Arc

It’s been reported that Oscar-nominated director Stephen Daldry will be helming Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story, and that may be the perfect choice for this type of movie. As we previously explained (to paraphrase):

‘[This film] reads as a kind of deeper and reflective drama that would delve into themes like duty and honor, and what the exact definition of the words is. We’d be seeing a version of Obi-Wan isolated and sworn to keep the fires of hope burning, even as the universe was darkening under the Empire’s shadow.

It would be interesting to watch Kenobi’s dilemma, as he’s compelled to stop an immediate evil like the warring Sand People, and to protect innocents, knowing that doing so would risk his exposure to the Emperor and Vader, and jeopardize Luke Skywalker’s future as a galactic hero bringing balance back to the Force.’

Within that framework is a lot of room for segments of the film focusing on Obi-Wan in isolation on Tatooine, watching the conflict between the Sand People and farmers escalating while trying to stay out of it, and/or watching a young Luke Skywalker try to find his way, without truly knowing himself. With that observation would come reflection, with Obi-Wan’s present experiences triggering memories or associations to how his past life influences him to either act, or not act, in these present circumstances.

And those memories and reflections are what may unite both Star Wars trilogies in one story…

The OT Appeal

For Original Trilogy fans, the appeal of this film would be seeing more of the “Ben Kenobi” era of Obi-Wan’s life, and getting the backstory of what sustained his faith and conviction for all those years (decades) until destiny finally came calling on him again.

In addition to getting to know “Ben Kenobi” better, the time period and setting could also give fans new insights into things like how Kenobi avoided detection by the Empire, or how close he sometimes came to being caught. We’ve visited Kenobi at that time in his life, during an episode of the Star Wars Rebels animated series, and it was one of the best episodes of that series, and struck a strong chord Star Wars fans. Expanding that appeal with a full-length movie just makes sense on a lot of levels.

The PT Appeal

For fans of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, the appeal of this Obi-Wan movie is just as strong. As stated, the time in isolation on Tatooine will give Kenobi a lot of time for reflection on where life has taken him, and how to expand his Force power. The path of those memories would flow through events that Prequels fans would love to revisit – especially since Episode I: The Phantom Menace, in particular, had so much that was implied, but never fully explained.

That would include Obi-Wan’s training under Qui-Gon, and his own struggles with learning clarity of vision and purpose; his own struggles against the dark side of the Force; and the regret of how he went from being a Jedi Knight (a peacekeeper), to being one of the biggest military generals in the galaxy (an instrument of war). Prequel fans that were hardcore enough to sit through the Clone Wars animated series would also probably enjoy seeing deep cuts like how Obi-Wan’s romance with Duchess Satine Kryze started during the Mandalorian Civil War, and how he ultimately had to leave her behind, afterward, for his greater destiny as a Jedi master.

Clone Wars was probably the most extensive and interesting depiction of Obi-Wan that Star Wars fans have gotten – now the larger moviegoing audience can enjoy it, too.

The Balance

What these two sides of Obi-Wan (The OT version and PT version) mean for the standalone film, is that it could mine both sides for the sorts of insights that haven’t really been explored in Star Wars before – and would be appealing to all sides of the fandom.

For example: Obi-Wan watching over Luke is well known and established, but what about the doubt that would inevitably creep in? How many times did Obi-Wan watch Luke and see some reminder of his father Anakin? Did that association ever make him doubt – or worse, potentially act? Because a scene covering that dilemma wouldn’t just bridge the OT and PT eras: it would also be a direct echo of the scene in The Last Jedi, when Luke let those same doubts creep into his head about Ben Solo, and almost did the unthinkable, setting Ben on the path to becoming Kylo Ren.

That’s just one small example, but the overall point is the same: by bringing the OT and PT together in one high quality standalone, fans either side of the franchise would be given the chance to walk away with more respect for, and interest in, the side of the franchise they criticize. If the film is a hit, it would also be good motivation for some fans to go back and even give Clone Wars another look, for more in-depth adventures with Kenobi, during his time as Anakin’s master, and a military hero.

Cameos Galore

Finally, fans of both the PT and OT should be excited for Obi-Wan: A Star Wars Story‘s potential to offer a wider range of cameos than just about any other Star Wars movie before it.

Flashbacks could help us revisit PT characters like:

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)

Darth Maul (Ray Park)

Padame (Natalie Portman)

Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid)

Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson)

While the OT era and Tatooine setting would allow for appearances from the likes of:

Young Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Beru Lars (Bonnie Piesse).

Young Luke Skywalker

Jabba the Hut

Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid)

Darth Vader

In addition, characters like Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn could appear in the PT flashbacks and/or the present OT setting, either in their original physical form, or as the Force ghosts that Obi-Wan encounters, as he studies the techniques that will allow him, too, to one day ascend beyond death.

Star Wars will continue with Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th, and Episode IX on December 20, 2019.