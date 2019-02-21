This Official ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Hoth Replica Jacket is Actually Affordable

If you spent $400 or more on the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Han Solo Hoth-style jacket that Columbia released a couple of years ago, you probably won’t be happy to hear that you can pre-order a new, officially licensed replica right here for only $145.99 with free shipping slated for May.

Granted, it might not be as high tech as the Columbia version, but this jacket is no slouch. It will definitely keep you as warm as the inside a dead Tauntaun thanks to double-insulated body lining, a full waist-to-neck zip, and a faux fur-lined hood. It also appears to be a pretty faithful replica, though it has been confirmed that the Hoth coat Han Solo wore in Empire is actually brown not blue (though it appears blue). Even Columbia opted for the blue color with their version (but offered a brown version signed by Harrison Ford for a whopping $1,980).

Keep in mind that this jacket is a Merchoid exclusive, so the only place you’ll be able to get it is right here. The Columbia jackets sold out in the blink of an eye, and we would expect that this version won’t last long either. Reserve one while you can.

On a related note, back in December, Columbia released a Star Wars parka inspired by the jackets worn by The Empire Strikes Back crew while filming Hoth scenes in Norway in 1979. Like Columbia’s previous Star Wars jacket offerings, they sold out lightning fast. However, you can still grab one via this eBay link if you’re willing to pay a premium.

Keep in mind that Columbia’s parka isn’t an exact replica of the original Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back crew jacket. It’s been updated with modern technology to help you survive the harsh climate on Hoth. The official description reads:

“Nearly 40 years ago in the frigid wilderness of Norway, a small group of cast and crew filmed several of the most recognizable scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. They needed winter gear to keep them protected from sub-zero temperatures encountered on location. Their jacket featured a unique design that currently makes it one of the most sought-after items among Star Wars collectors. Now fans can go behind-the-scenes with Columbia’s limited edition Star Wars: Empire Crew Parka.”

“Vintage design meets modern technology in the limited edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka, an officially-licensed jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway. Worthy of ice planet Hoth, the waterproof-breathable shell with Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining and 200g insulation will keep you as warm as a Wookiee. Authentic details include a bold blue design with security stripes, Star Wars patches, geographical filming coordinates in the lining, and a customizable name plate on the chest pocket.”

