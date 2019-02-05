Give One Dozen Rose Tico ‘Star Wars’ Action Figures as a Valentine’s Day Gag Gift

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – real roses for Valentine’s Day are expensive and they don’t last very long. Giving the gift of one dozen Star Wars The Black Series Resistance Tech Rose Tico 6-Inch action figures, on the other hand, is something your significant other will never forget. At only $19.99, it’s totally worth it just for the clever joke. Plus, if they find the gift funny, you know you’ve found a keeper.

Seriously, this is a real thing that you can buy right here. Jump on it quickly because there is a very good chance that this special case sells out. The official description reads:

“Add some Roses to your Valentine’s Day with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi The Black Series Resistance Tech Rose 6-Inch Action Figure. This case of 12 out-of-this-world 6-inch scale action figures of Rose Zico was developed in conjunction with Lucasfilm, Hasbro, and Gentle Giant to bring you the highest level of detail and authenticity at a price that can’t be beat. Case includes 12x Star Wars The Black Series Resistance Tech Rose 6-Inch Action Figures. Actual rose flowers not included.”

On a related note, ThinkGeek recently rolled out new Star Wars plush bouquet options for Valentine’s Day 2019. This year’s crop includes a deluxe Battle of Endor bouquet with nine characters and a simple Han Solo and Princess Leia version complete with memorable quotes on plush hearts, including the essential “I love you” and “I know”.

You can order the Battle of Endor plush bouquet here for $59.99 with free shipping. The Han and Leia plush bouquet is available here for $49.99 with free shipping.

If you scan’t justify spending the money on these Star Wars plush bouquets, but you like the concept, you could always purchase some of ThinkGeek’s discounted plush bouquets from years past. There aren’t any Star Wars options on sale, but if your significant other likes dragons, books, space, or science, you’re all set.

