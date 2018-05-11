Save $27 on the Ultimate ‘Star Wars’ Footwear

When it comes to officially licensed Star Wars footwear, Po-Zu’s collection is the gold standard. Their Star Wars designs are subtle and fashion forward, and the materials are extremely high-end. That means that they don’t come cheap, but the good news is that they’ve just launched a sale that shaves roughly $27 off a wide range of their Star Wars collection when you use the code STARWARS20 at checkout.

You can shop the entire Po-Zu Star Wars sale right here. The lineup includes several high-top designs in their Resistance, BB-8, and Feel the Force range, but you can also score the discount on some of their super coveted boot styles inspired by Rey, Chewbacca, Poe, and Finn.

Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more (you can toggle USD pricing at the top of the product pages). DHL shipping in 1-3 working days runs around $14. The sale ends on May 20th, but the best styles/sizes probably won’t last that long.

It isn’t part of their Star Wars sale, but you might be interested to know that Po-Zu recently released the Luke Skywalker boot inspired the pair worn by Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Luke Skywalker installment is a “leather Chelsea boot with finger gores, featuring a removable elasticated gaiter, which can be worn with the boot, as featured in the film or without, as an ankle boot.” It also comes with a removable memory-foam Foot-Mattress in latex and cork for comfort, and a high-performance grip natural rubber cup sole.

The Luke Skywalker Boot is available to pre-order right here for £225 / $304 with delivery slated for July.

If you need a second pair of sneakers that will push you over the top for shipping, Po-Zu’s recently released Han Solo sneakers will do the job. The design is super simple, but the Corellian Bloodstripe along the side is all it takes to make the connection with Han Solo. Plus, you’re getting a shoe that’s extremely well crafted with sustainable materials and environmentally friendly production processes. They’re also super comfortable thanks to their coconut fiber Foot Mattress.

You can shop Po-Zu’s entire Star Wars footwear lineup right here.

