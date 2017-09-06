Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Collectible Coins Coming for Holidays

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a major event, the first standalone film in the Star Wars universe, set outside the core “Skywalker Saga.” To commemorate the event, there are toys, razors, collectibles of every stripe – even a car is being branded with Rogue One for the film. An old standby, coins, are also in the mix, thanks to New Zealand Mint, who has done several Star Wars coins in the past and continues the tradition with Rogue One.

The Rogue One coins come in two styles: Rebellion and The Empire, so you can declare your allegiance one way or the other. The Rebellion coin features the Rebel crew, including Jyn Erso, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, Captain Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and more in full color on the front, with the Star Wars Rogue One logo over it. The back of the 1 oz Silver Coin is a Queen Elizabeth II 2 dollar mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Empire coin, also a 1 oz Silver Coin on a 2 dollar mark, features Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn’s villain), flanked by six Death Troopers and two standard stormtroopers.

The coins run $80 US each, and come in a collectible display case for ease of showing off the small works of art. Each is limited to a worldwide run of just 10,000 coins, and will come with a certificate of authentication.

Order the coins at the New Zealand Mint link above, including coins of the Original Trilogy, several from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and other collectibles, and see further for the technical specifications. Check out a full gallery of the coins below.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS