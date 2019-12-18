Rotten Tomatoes Has The Rise of Skywalker Currently Ranked as Second-Worst Live Action Star Wars Movie

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is officially hitting theaters everywhere tomorrow, but the movie already had its big world premiere earlier this week, which means the first reactions from critics are pouring in. In a surprising turn of events, the final installment of the Skywalker Saga currently has a “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, earning an unfortunate 58% after 117 reviews. The most shocking thing about the score is that it has earned the new movie the second-worst score for a live-action Star Wars film. The only movie to come out with a worse score was Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace, which earned a 53% rating.

The Rise of Skywalker‘s 58% score has been beaten by every Star Wars movie other than The Phantom Menace. Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones earned a 65% critics score, Solo: A Star Wars Story has a 70% rating, Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith came through with an 80%, Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi is on the site with an 82%, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story earned an 83%, Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned an impressive 91% from critics, Star Wars: Episode VII- The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope both have a 93% score, and Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back is the highest rated in the franchise with a 94%.

Here are some of the spoiler-free The Rise of Skywalker reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes:

“Rise of Skywalker simply feels like a shrug of the shoulders and a march into the expected,” Adam Graham of Detroit News wrote.

“For a movie predicated on satisfying fans, The Rise of Skywalker is a distinctly unsatisfying conclusion to what had been an imperfect but mostly good few films,” Jake Coyle of Associated Press added.

“Fans will find more to like about The Rise of Skywalker than dislike, and even in its faults there lies the joy of flying through a familiar universe one last time,” Sean P. Means of the Salt Lake Tribune wrote.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters everywhere on December 20th.