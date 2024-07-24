SDCC Her Universe Fashion Show: Michael James Scott and Ashley Eckstein Talk Celebrating 10th Anniversay

San Diego Comic-Con is finally kicking off tomorrow, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Fans of comics, movies, gaming, television, and more will all be in attendance to celebrate all of their favorite things. You will spot some exciting special guests in attendance, including Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott. Eckstein is best known for voicing Ahsoka Tano in various animated Star Wars projects while Scott is currently starring as the Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin. The duo are longtime friends, and they will be teaming up to host the 10th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show. The fashion brand was founded by Eckstein, and this marks an exciting milestone for the company. In honor of the show, which is taking place at Comic-Con tomorrow, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Scott and Eckstein about its 10th anniversary.

“I’m so excited about this year because we’re back. Everybody’s back,” Scott shared. “Everything is full out. And so is this fashion show … We are celebrating ten years, a milestone year, a decade of Her Universe fashion, and it’s extraordinary, iconic, now iconic to Comic-Con. So you can expect everything that you’ve grown and know to love about the show in terms of the fierce fashion, the ‘Geek Couture’ looks … These insanely talented designers that literally pour out their heart of creativity onto the stage. You’ll expect to see that. And then, of course, you’ll expect to see fierce fashion by Ms. Ashley Eckstein and myself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t say it enough,” Scott said about the designers’ talents. “And also shouting out that it’s ten years. Anything for ten years is epic. So that’s a huge, huge monumental thing … It’s amazing. So I think just acknowledging what has happened in these ten years for this work and for Her Universe, fashion amazingness is what I want to make sure we highlight.”

“I’m a bit obsessed with Alice in Wonderland, but one of her lines is, ‘I give myself very good advice, but I very seldom follow it,’” Eckstein began when asked about celebrating ten years of the Her Universe Fashion Show. “And I tell people, when something big happens, make sure you stop and enjoy the moment. Don’t let it pass you by, because you work so hard for it. And life gets so busy that oftentimes we don’t enjoy the moments that we work so hard for. And so we’ve been working so hard on this 10th-anniversary show, it’s going to be epic.”

“I’m literally doing something in this show that I’ve been dreaming about doing since 2017,” she added. “It’s been my dream look, and I just haven’t been able to pull it off until now. And so it’s been a crazy couple weeks, but I did take a moment the other night when I was almost delirious and tired, but as I was going through old pictures, especially the ones from ten years ago where I was just like,’You know what? This is a big deal.’ … “I’m so proud of our entire team and I’m so proud of the entire Her Universe Fashion Show community. We all did this together and we should take a moment to say, ‘Hey, pat on the back, ten years, we did that.”

You can watch our interviews with Scott and Eckstein at the top of the page. The Her Universe Fashion show is taking place at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25th at 6 PM PT in the Harbor Ballroom at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. Stay tuned for more from our interviews with Scott and Eckstein.