The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 Introduces Some Fan-Favorite Sequel Trilogy Villains

The Mandalorian decided to bring back some Sequel Trilogy favorites in the latest episode of the Star Wars series. *Spoilers for "The Spies" incoming!* So, as all the drama unfolds with Mandalore's fate in the balance, Elite Praetorian Guards make a return to absolutely overwhelm the Mandalorian forces that have come together to try and reclaim their home. Fans will remember the red armored foot soldiers from The Last Jedi's rousing throne room sequence with Rey and Kylo Ren. That Snoke battle was visually arresting and stuck in viewers' minds. Seeing Moff Gideon get them onto the board was absolutely wild as well.

This season of the Disney+ series has been full of returns. Ahmed Best actually turned up as Jedi Master Kelleran Bee in a previous entry. He had to thank the Star Wars fans for their warm reception back then.

ELITE PRAETORIAN GAURDS?!!! THEYRE FINALLY LINKING THE SEQUELS??! pic.twitter.com/m2LLKePKoz — cai (@IllegalCai) April 12, 2023

"Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me. I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I have always been, always will be," Best said during the video. "I get just as excited when every new Star Wars thing drops, when people show up on stage at [Star Wars] Celebration and I'm more of a Star Wars news junkie than anything else. So I'm right there with you, thank you, and let's keep loving this thing."

