The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7 Introduces Some Fan-Favorite Sequel Trilogy Villains
The Mandalorian decided to bring back some Sequel Trilogy favorites in the latest episode of the Star Wars series. *Spoilers for "The Spies" incoming!* So, as all the drama unfolds with Mandalore's fate in the balance, Elite Praetorian Guards make a return to absolutely overwhelm the Mandalorian forces that have come together to try and reclaim their home. Fans will remember the red armored foot soldiers from The Last Jedi's rousing throne room sequence with Rey and Kylo Ren. That Snoke battle was visually arresting and stuck in viewers' minds. Seeing Moff Gideon get them onto the board was absolutely wild as well.
This season of the Disney+ series has been full of returns. Ahmed Best actually turned up as Jedi Master Kelleran Bee in a previous entry. He had to thank the Star Wars fans for their warm reception back then.
ELITE PRAETORIAN GAURDS?!!! THEYRE FINALLY LINKING THE SEQUELS??! pic.twitter.com/m2LLKePKoz— cai (@IllegalCai) April 12, 2023
"Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me. I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I have always been, always will be," Best said during the video. "I get just as excited when every new Star Wars thing drops, when people show up on stage at [Star Wars] Celebration and I'm more of a Star Wars news junkie than anything else. So I'm right there with you, thank you, and let's keep loving this thing."
Did you love this Sequel Trilogy throwback? Let us know in the comments!
Praetorian guards didn't spawn from TLJ pic.twitter.com/F22ZQ4Lrpn— Patrick Shively (@RealPatShively) April 12, 2023
Mandalorian spoilers warning and “hot take”— Bismo (@OfficialBismo) April 12, 2023
The Praetorian Guards scene was dope! The music was epic! I am not even a fan of the sequels, don’t know why people are upset with this. They are literally in every trilogy of Star Wars, and its great to see them in action
SPOILERS from the new episode of #TheMandalorian...
It's this heartbreaking scene that makes you root for Rey and Ben even more when they battle the Praetorian Guards in #TheLastJedi! https://t.co/AEYHHgS3mU— Richard Par (@RichTPar) April 12, 2023
#TheMandalorian Spoilers!!— JACK | 🧌 (@mxstrsbtch) April 12, 2023
I can’t believe we’ve see praetorian guards in the year 2023 what is going on rn sequel fans won #today
So far Imperial Royal Guards and Praetorian Guards have totally different origins! pic.twitter.com/qt1zriiOxb— Matty T (@MTrac1000) April 12, 2023
Who wants disappearing blades when you could have blades that can go through beskar
plus the helmet visors add a lot— Sereni✝️y Study (@ReeceSaunders99) April 12, 2023
Praetorian Guards #TheMandalorian #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/tPJv7NhGmg
#TheMandalorian Spoilers!— StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) April 12, 2023
Witnessing the Praetorian Guards in all their glory was surreal like a pack of wolves taking apart their victim one by one. In the OT trilogy they just stood around, so to see them like that was cool. Loved the design! pic.twitter.com/7IuD3r0j6B
I'M READY TO CAUSE CHAOS #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/aCo2IxWKAL— ElitePraetorian✨ is saving for Japan (@PraetorianNZ) April 12, 2023