The Mandalorian Season 3 Falling Behind Previous Seasons in Demand Ratings

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is measuring slightly behind Season 1&2 when it comes to audience demand. A new report breaking down The Mandalorian Season 3's performance on Disney+ lays it out quite clearly: While the milestone first season of The Mandalorian peaked at numbers like 99.2 times the average series demand within a month (30 days) of its premiere, The Mandalorian Season 3 is coming in at numbers like 68.8x the average demand.

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney+)

Comparatively, The Mandalorian Season 2 was 70.1 times the average series demand within thirty days of its premiere – not too far off from what we're seeing in demand for The Mandalorian Season 3. Therein lies the real point of Yahoo's report on the matter: these demand ratings for The Mandalorian Season 3 are nothing for Disney to sweat over. There's a laundry list of reasons given, but the bottom line is that the length of time The Mandalorian has been running (three seasons), and the widely-expanded market of streaming TV since the show first launched in 2019... this isn't exactly a bad news for Disney. On a larger comparative chart with the rest of the Star Wars franchise, The Mandalorian Season 3 is still well above The Clone Wars Final Season (48.0x), The Book of Boba Fett (40.1x), Obi-Wan Kenobi (38.5x) and Andor (32.6x).

On a more subjective level, it seems that buzz and fan hype for The Mandalorian Season 3 has, admittedly, been rising week-to-week. Despite criticisms, hardcore Star Wars fans and mainstream viewers alike have been overall pleased with the seasonal storyline of The Mandalorian people re-uniting and bridging their gaps (Din Djarin's Tribe uniting with Bo-Katan Kryze's Nite Owl faction) has hinted at some big things coming for Star Wars TV Universe. Those hints have led to the big promise that a major event film set in Star Wars' New Republic era is in the works – a culminating event that will bring all the New Republic Era TV series (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett) together for one big showdown against the would-be inheritors of the Empire. With two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 now left, there is a lot of potential for the upcoming episode 7 (the penultimate episode of the season) to make audience demand spike exponentially.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.