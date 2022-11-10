Simu Liu Breaks Silence on Surprising Star Wars Role With Eyes on Live-Action Future (Exclusive)

Simu Liu has some thoughts on his future in the Star Wars Universe after his surprise appearance in Star Wars: Visions. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor will more than likely show back up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But it was a casting for the Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions that caught fans off-guard. Simu Liu voices Lah Zhima in the ninth episode of Star Wars: Visions, titled "The Ninth Jedi." Does this voice role preclude Simu Liu from making a live-action debut in a future Star Wars project? According to the actor, that was almost a deal breaker when accepting the role.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, Simu Liu was asked about his voice role in Star Wars: Visions. "I will say this... one of the first questions I asked when I got sent the offer initially was, 'Does doing this character preclude me from doing other Star Wars? Because if it does then I don't...' And Lucasfilm told me that it did not."

He added, "I have not played the 'Star Wars Card' to the fullest, so I'm just throwing that out there." After being reminded about all of the different Star Wars directors and projects in the works, Liu joked, "Just put a lightsaber in my hand. Is that too much to ask?"

Simu Liu's Love For Star Wars

Simu Liu is a big fan of Star Wars, and aside from voicing a character in Star Wars: Visions, he's previously expressed the desire to play a gray Jedi.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I definitely want to be in the Star Wars universe," Liu told Gary Whitta on an episode of the Animal Talk video show in 2020. "I make no secret about it. I also make no secret about tweeting random things into the universe that I absolutely don't actually think will come true, but I'm going to do it anyway. I'm a huge Star Wars fan. When I first came to Canada, it was one of the things that I latched onto right away, probably because I didn't speak a lot of English, but then just the visuals of Star Wars were so compelling and just sucked me in right away, and I became the biggest fan of not only the movies but the whole expanded universe that went around it… I loved the whole gamut of Star Wars game leading up to the latest one, Fallen Order, but the [Knight of the Republic]s, X-Wing, Rogue Squadron, deep cuts, Jedi Knight I, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Battlefront, everything. Star Wars games have been such a huge part of my life.

"I used to want to be a Jedi so badly, not for the superpowers but for the moral unrighteousness, which I've since, in the past couple of years, I've really been thinking about what it means to be a Jedi and rewatching the prequels as well. I've kind of changed my stance on Jedi a little bit. They used to be these paragons of society and now, I just kind of feel like they're really uptight and they're really arrogant and they that a Jedi should not desire power but then they're all up in the Senate's affairs, and I don't know. When I rewatched the sequels, and you hear Luke saying it's time for the Jedi to end. I actually really agree with that."

Simu Liu on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

While commenting on a potential future in Star Wars, Simu Liu also dropped some major clues about Destin Daniel Cretton and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"It feels incredible. I obviously learned about the news a little bit before the rest of the world did, but I freaked out," the Marvel actor told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America. "I sent him like forty texts in a row, all exclamation marks. I'm just so incredibly happy for him, he's so deserving of that spot. What makes him such a special filmmaker, and I've said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way. I'm really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it's easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that's what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin's got it. I think he's got it and I think he deserves this so much. I'm so excited to get to work for him again."

Let us know your thoughts on Simu Liu appearing again in the Star Wars Universe in the comments.