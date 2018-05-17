‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Writer Clarifies Anthony Daniels’ Cameo

When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, Anthony Daniels‘ legacy cannot be overstated. He’s the only actor who has appeared in EVERY film in the franchise, including the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

But it turns out there’s been some information floating around about his cameo in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff, and co-writer Jonathan Kasdan set the record straight.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below.

It was previously reported that Daniels would not reprise his role as C-3PO in the upcoming film, marking a major departure for the actor who has appeared as the gold-plated protocol droid in every film thus far. Instead, it was thought Daniels would be playing a Wookiee who teams up with Chewbacca on the Spice Mines of Kessel.

Unfortunately, those reports were the result of a miscommunication from Kasdan during a recent interview with Uproxx, and he recently clarified and revealed Daniels’ actual role in the Han Solo spinoff.

“In the Papillon type offshoot story, the Wookiee that helps them escape, Chewbacca’s best friend, is played by Anthony Daniels – and beckons him to join them as they escape on a different ship,” Kasdan previously said.

Kasdan emailed the writer to clarify his statement and provide more context, saying the following:

When I was talking about Anthony’s cameo, it was a mistake of my syntax, I think. In the escape from the Kessel Mines, Anthony does not play the Wookiee, Sagwa, but rather his best friend, a human slave who beckons Sagwa, not Chewie, to join his escape route. Sagwa in turn invites Chewie to join Tak and himself. I’m sorry that was confusing, so, to make it up to you, I’m including this screen shot from the script that we wrote when we found out we were going to have Anthony in the movie. He was named Tak in homage to legendary DP Tak Fujimoto. And that’s an exclusive, my friend. I’m not even sure Anthony knows his character’s name.

So if you watch Solo and see a Wookiee that appears to be too tall to be Daniels, you’re right! Daniels actually plays the humanoid prisoner, with a considerably less intensive wardrobe than he’s used to.

