Star Wars Fans Are Loving This Throwback Picture of ‘Solo’ Star Donald Glover

Actor, rapper, comedian, geek. Donald Glover is a man of many talents, but following his career for even just a second would reveal the man is a nerd at heart.

The actor has the daunting prospect of replacing Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrision in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he seems more than up to the task. Based on a photo of him from an old yearbook, it almost seems like it was destiny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the photo below and you’ll get your proof that the man has been ready for the opportunity since he was a teenager.

Peep his shirt. He made it. pic.twitter.com/HFYtgOq2Pp — Light | IF TONY DIES, I DIE (@HomicidalKylo) February 5, 2018

Glover: a bonafide Star Wars fan. That’s kind of hard to pull off when going to high school, when people are eager to clown on someone based on any perceived inferiority — and liking Star Wars? That’s bait for being called a nerd.

But Glover’s wearing it with pride and the same kind of charisma it takes for Lando Calrissian to wear a cape.

Through his various projects, Glover has earned tons of fans and crossover appeal. His latest album under the Childish Gambino moniker won a Grammy Awards, and the second season of his Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta is set to premiere next month.

This photo already has Star Wars fans buzzing, though. Take a look at some of their reactions below.

@richard_guasco

@bigfathercarrot

Y am I crying in the club rn — beach demon (@bigfathercarrot) February 7, 2018

@Dani2saint

You’ve seen my reaction in person but here it is in gif form pic.twitter.com/GE1Yy6UA46 — Danielle (@Dani2saint) February 7, 2018

@wrackune

I’m not tearing up you are — Mario Castañeda (@wrackune) February 6, 2018

@tpovio

How can you not love that? pic.twitter.com/ZlpUAtXxCB — tpovio (@tpovio) February 7, 2018

@NinePath

when I was a kid I played Star Wars all the time. The movies the video games the toys. This has to be so awesome for him. Legit happy for him — Nine Path (@NinePath) February 6, 2018

@NoNickZ4

@de_la_Nae

Damnit. I was going to skip Solo, though!



argh. good on him, though — Kelsey Alexander (@de_la_Nae) February 6, 2018

@BigHPrivateEye

@AdeebMomen

Life goal: accomplished — Adeeb the Great ? (@AdeebMomen) February 7, 2018

[Embed id=54218]Solo: A Star Wars Story (NonComicMovie: han-solo-a-star-wars-story)[/Embed]