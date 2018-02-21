Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Are Loving This Throwback Picture of ‘Solo’ Star Donald Glover

Actor, rapper, comedian, geek. Donald Glover is a man of many talents, but following his career […]

By

Actor, rapper, comedian, geek. Donald Glover is a man of many talents, but following his career for even just a second would reveal the man is a nerd at heart.

The actor has the daunting prospect of replacing Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrision in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he seems more than up to the task. Based on a photo of him from an old yearbook, it almost seems like it was destiny.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the photo below and you’ll get your proof that the man has been ready for the opportunity since he was a teenager.

Glover: a bonafide Star Wars fan. That’s kind of hard to pull off when going to high school, when people are eager to clown on someone based on any perceived inferiority — and liking Star Wars? That’s bait for being called a nerd.

But Glover’s wearing it with pride and the same kind of charisma it takes for Lando Calrissian to wear a cape.

Through his various projects, Glover has earned tons of fans and crossover appeal. His latest album under the Childish Gambino moniker won a Grammy Awards, and the second season of his Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta is set to premiere next month.

This photo already has Star Wars fans buzzing, though. Take a look at some of their reactions below.

@richard_guasco

@bigfathercarrot

@Dani2saint

@wrackune

@tpovio

@NinePath

@NoNickZ4

@de_la_Nae

@BigHPrivateEye

@AdeebMomen

[Embed id=54218]Solo: A Star Wars Story (NonComicMovie: han-solo-a-star-wars-story)[/Embed]

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts