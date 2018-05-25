‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Ending Explained

While most of Solo: A Star Wars Story was a fairly simple film about the origin of Han Solo, the ending provided a couple of twists and turns to make things more complicated going forward. Not to worry, we’re going to briefly unpack the events of Solo‘s final minutes, hopefully making it all a bit easier to understand.

WARNING: There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Solo: A Star Wars Story in this article! If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you may want to turn back now…

As you can probably guess, the most talked about scene in the movie was the massive twist at the end, which brought back the popular Star Wars character Darth Maul. After killing Dryden Vos and letting Han walk away, Qi’ra decided to take over the crime syndicate she had been working for, called Crimson Dawn. Qi’ra called her boss on a hologram, which turned out to be Maul, and he said that the two of them would be working closely together in the near future.

If you’ve only seen the live action Star Wars movies, you know that Maul “died” when he was cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of The Phantom Menace, which took place long before Solo. In the Clone Wars animated series, it’s revealed that Maul actually survived, and he was given a robotic lower half in order to continue functioning. That’s why, when you see him move in Solo, you can hear what sounds like gears and pistons. Throughout his time on the Clone Wars series, Maul worked with his brother running crime syndicates, which explains his connection to Qi’ra. Going forward, both of those characters will likely be working together and acting as antagonists to Han and the budding rebellion.

Speaking of rebellions, Solo‘s ending revealed the beginnings of what will eventually become the Rebel Alliance.

Enfys Nest, who seemed like one of the villains for most of the film, was revealed to actually be fighting against the Empire. She led a group of outcasts whose homes had all been terrorized by the Empire, so they were banding together to lead an uprising and take the establishment down. After Han chose to help them steal fuel at the end of the movie, he was invited to join their cause, but he mentioned that he wasn’t much for rebellions. This all comes full circle later in his life when he meets up with Luke and Leia.

As far as what comes next for Han, the ending of Solo reveals how he gets possession of the Millennium Falcon, and how he gets roped into working for Jabba the Hutt.

Before Tobias turns on Han, he mentions that there is a big crime boss on Tatooine that’s preparing for a big job, one that would come with a hefty salary. Despite the fact that Han kills Tobias (by shooting first), he decides to take Chewbacca and explore that job when the movie comes to a close. However, Han needs a ship to get to Tatooine, so he visits Lando during one of his infamous card games. This time, he notices the device on Lando’s wrist that slips him cards, and steals said cards before sitting down to play. This leaves Lando without an advantage, and Han wins the keys to the Falcon.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently playing in theaters.