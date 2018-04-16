New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Images of Val, Qi’Ra, and Enfys Nest

Lucasfilm has finally opened the floodgates on their upcoming Han Solo spinoff, giving fans a greater look at the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise.

New promotional material for Solo: A Star Wars Story begun to surface, including a series of trading cards from Topps that show a great look at new characters like Val (Thandie Newton), Qi’Ra (Emilia Clarke), and Enfys Nest.

The cards show a closer look at all of the major players that will team up with Han Solo and Chewbacca for their upcoming heist, but they also feature some antagonists like the villainous marauder known as Enfys Nest and the mysterious Moloch.

Enfys Nest shows up in a few different scenes in the recent trailers and TV spots for Solo: A Star Wars Story, including spots where she appears to be battling Beckett on top of the Conveyex, and another where she’s about to engage in a blaster duel with Han.

A product listing for Enfys Nest described her as “an extremely dangerous marauder, has quickly forged an infamous reputation for herself and her gang of pirates – the Cloud Riders.”

Another points out her connection to the discarded Star Wars Legends canon, referencing a group of characters who originally appeared in the first Marvel Comics run.

“The Cloud-Rider gang led by Enfys Nest terrorizes the skies atop the mean-looking swoop bikes. Little more than engines with seats, swoops are hard to control but capable of incredible speed.”

There are more questions surrounding Moloch, who hasn’t yet been fully revealed and we know very little about. Based on the LEGO sets recently released, this character might play into the scene on Corellia which seems to take place in the past.

But despite all of the villains who will be plaguing Han, Chewie, and Lando Calrissian, the movie seems to be heavily leaning into the comedic elements established by ousted directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Actor Alden Ehrenreich recently stopped by the Star Wars Show to discuss his character and the film’s humorous touches.

“It has a lot of jokes. A lot of humor,” said Ehrenreich. “You spend a lot more time dealing with the feelings and the inner life of the characters and kind of all the characters in a certain way, in this one.”

Fans will get to see it all come together in Solo: A Star Wars Story, premiering in theaters on May 25th.

