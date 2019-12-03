New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot Serves up New Reylo Footage

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has begun it’s big final marketing push, and the film has steadily been revealing new TV spots for days now. Each new TV spot contains the barest glimpses of new Rise of Skywalker footage, which may not seem like much, but when you’re dealing with J.J. Abrams and the intense level of secrecy around this Skywalker Saga finale, a little of bit of anything new is worth its weight in gold to Star Wars fans. This new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Adventure” TV spot will be especially fun for fans of the Sequel Trilogy, as it teases more “Reylo” intrigue!

Watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Adventure” TV Spot, above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This TV spot is a truly titillating blend of action moments from Episode IX. It doesn’t give away any actual story details, but managed to nonetheless convey the dire urgency in the storyline about The Resistance’s last stand against Kylo Ren and the First Order. Meanwhile, we see that Daisy Ridley’s Rey will enter her own final battle story with Kylo Ren, and this new “Adventure” TV spot gives us a little further taste of what that final Reylo battle on the fallen Death Star will be like. Hearing Palpatine referee the match unless increases the intrigue that much more…

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, J.J. Abrams teased the polarized connection that makes the Reylo relationship such a strong centerpiece of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy:

“They’re stronger, but because each is stronger, so is their adversary,” Abrams said. The characters are “connected in this profound way, drawn to each other, curious about each other, knowledgeable about each other.”

There’s still plenty of room in The Rise of Skywalker for some of the bigger fan hopes and/or theories to Reylo to be realized. However, the idea that the characters will actually link romantically seems like too much of a longshot, at this point. Given the circular nature of the Sequel Trilogy storyline, it wouldn’t be surprising if a family connection between Rey and Kylo was revealed. Then again, some Rise of Skywalker theories predict that Rey and Kylo Ren will be linked by fate in a different way – either one (or both) could be revealed as potential vessels for some powerful old friends and/or foes to make a return.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.