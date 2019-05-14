John Williams Claims He Liked “Very Much” What He Has Seen of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

We’re all wondering what Lucasfilm has planned for the story of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but at least one person with some creative authority over the franchise is feeling confident about the results. Composer and Star Wars icon John Williams has seen some of The Rise of Skywalker (presumably while scoring it), and he’s singing praises about this final installment of the nine-part Skywalker Saga.

Williams recently sat down with Ben Hoyle of The Times UK, and revealed his current impressions of Star Wars: The Rise Skywalker, based on what he’s seen. As Hoyle describes it:

“Williams beams when he talks about watching an early cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will bring the nine-film space saga to an end this Christmas. He likes what he has seen “very much” and has so far written about 25 minutes of score in about a month.”

John Williams has never exactly been the trolling type when it comes to the film’s he works on – if there was one in the bunch that he explicitly didn’t like, we’d probably never know the difference. At the same time, hearing that Williams is “beaming” about the work he’s doing (and footage he’s seen) on The Rise of Skywalker is probably one of the best endorsements that the Star Wars fandom could get. Hoyle’s profile goes on to describe how the multiple Oscar-winning composer is loving Star Wars right now, claiming that Williams, “has enjoyed the revival of the franchise ‘so much better’ than its original success.”

The Rise of Skywalker is a major milestone in that it will end both this Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and the entire Skywalker Saga that has run through the Prequel, Original, and Sequel Trilogies. The fact that the story of Episode IX will progress the journeys of Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, and Poe, as well as bring back major elements of the past (Emperor Palpatine), means that Williams will truly be exploring the full breadth of his own sonic works in the franchise, giving fans a mix of old and new that should be a joy to hear.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.

