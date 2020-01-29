Star Wars: Finn Wolfhard Would Love to Play a Young Ben Solo

The Skywalker Saga may have officially concluded, but Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard recently confirmed that he’d love to play a young Ben Solo in a Star Wars project. Fans might have had to say goodbye to Kylo Ren and Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but with Wolfhard being almost 20 years younger than Adam Driver, there are a number of possibilities that could be explored featuring a younger version of the character. The end of the Skywalker Saga seemingly meant the end of characters in the Skywalker lineage, but it’s possible he could appear briefly in a spinoff film and not be a story’s central figure.

“It is not just you, I would love to do that,” Wolfhard replied to a fan on Twitter who thought the actor would make an excellent Ben Solo in a GQ video. “But the series just ended. But, ya know, I’m a free agent, Marvel. And, Disney, I’m around. Marvel doesn’t handle any … well, it’s owned by Disney. Anyways, whatever, hire me.”

Despite the actor accidentally confusing Marvel for Lucasfilm, the comics publisher is currently delivering audiences Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, which chronicles the Jedi conflicting with Luke Skywalker and embracing the Dark Side and everything Supreme Leader Snoke has to offer him. Much like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Solo: A Star Wars Story, a spinoff focusing on this tumultuous time frame wouldn’t be out of the question, even if we know the character’s ultimate fate.

With the prequel trilogy focusing on Anakin Skywalker, the original trilogy focusing on Luke and Leia, and the sequel trilogy focusing on Kylo Ren and ultimately Rey adopting the Skywalker name, it would seem as though the overall lineage has been wrapped up quite nicely. Despite the films being billed as the Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased last month that these characters could make some sort of return.

“I have to say it’s a mixture of emotions, I have to say because we’ve had such an incredible time,” Kennedy shared at The Rise of Skywalker‘s premiere. “It’s just flown by these five years and doing these three movies and to realize that we’re completing the saga and we’re not finishing the Skywalkers necessarily, they could always in one way or another reappear but for right now it is bringing it to a close.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

