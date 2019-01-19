Star Wars: Marvel Teases Details About ‘Age of Rebellion’ Comics

Marvel Comics recently wrapped up their Star Wars: Age of Republic series of comics that focused on prequel trilogy characters. Kicking off in April will be their Star Wars: Age of Rebellion line of titles, focusing on original trilogy characters.

Per StarWars.com, “Star Wars: Age of Rebellion – Princess Leia #1, with art by Chris Sprouse, arrives April 3rd; set following the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the story tells of how Leia prepares for the rescue of Han Solo by taking on the identity of bounty hunter Boushh, and must earn the trust of Bossk.

“Star Wars: Age of Rebellion – Grand Moff Tarkin #1, illustrated by Marc Laming, hits shelves on April 10th and explores how the Imperial mastermind ensures that the Death Star lives up to its name.

“Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special #1 lands April 10th, featuring three stories starring characters both iconic and lesser known: writer Si Spurrier and artist Caspar Wijngaard tell a tale of droid bounty hunter IG-88; a Yoda story set during the Jedi Master’s exile on Dagobah comes courtesy of writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Andrea Broccardo; and writer/artist Jon Adams focuses on rebel pilots Biggs Darklighter and Jek Porkins.

“The second of three series exploring different eras of Star Wars (the prequel-centric Age of Republic is in stores now, and sequel trilogy-focused Age of Resistance will follow later this year), Age of Rebellion will continue with even more major issues: Han Solo #1, Boba Fett #1, Lando Calrissian #1, and Jabba the Hutt #1 arrive in May, and Luke Skywalker #1 and Darth Vader #1 come to our galaxy in June.”

With Disney owning both Marvel and Lucasfilm, it only made sense for the comic book publishers to begin releasing Star Wars comics as they previously had decades prior. Their first series of titles launched in 2015 heading into the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with titles like Star Wars and Darth Vader focusing on famous characters outside the events of the films.

Many of the stories in various Star Wars titles are inconsequential, yet some confirm fascinating details about the characters and resolve highly debated topics. Just earlier this week, Star Wars: Age of Republic Special #1 featured a sequence in which Jar Jar Binks briefly wields a lightsaber and, while this might not have had a dramatic impact on the character, made for a memorable moment for fans of the Gungan.

