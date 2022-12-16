Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumors Have Fans Wishing For Anakin Skywalker Rematch

Star Wars: Ahsoka rumors have the fanbase chattering about all kinds of theories for the Disney+ show. This week, Making Star Wars reported on some details involving Hayden Christensen possibly returning for the series. Of course, any possibility of Anakin and Ahsoka interacting sends the Internet into a full blown frenzy. The two characters have such a deep history. Obi-Wan Kenobi got to have some measure of closure between Darth Vader and his appearance in the Disney+ show. Could it possibly be time for the woman who was Anakin's padawan to get her chance at that in live-action? Fans sure hope so. Check out all the chatter down below.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Dave Filoni told Empire of the process of writing the series. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

So apparently Ahsoka will face Anakin in Mustafar through a World Between Worlds vision in her show! If she stayed in the Jedi order, she'd have been in Obi-Wan's place

What are your thoughts on this?



Poster made by me- likes and RT's appreciated 😊#Ahsoka #Anakin #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/HLGgW3vxf9 — Guille ‎⎊ (@guiille__) December 16, 2022

"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," the writer mused. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

