Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumors Have Fans Wishing For Anakin Skywalker Rematch
Star Wars: Ahsoka rumors have the fanbase chattering about all kinds of theories for the Disney+ show. This week, Making Star Wars reported on some details involving Hayden Christensen possibly returning for the series. Of course, any possibility of Anakin and Ahsoka interacting sends the Internet into a full blown frenzy. The two characters have such a deep history. Obi-Wan Kenobi got to have some measure of closure between Darth Vader and his appearance in the Disney+ show. Could it possibly be time for the woman who was Anakin's padawan to get her chance at that in live-action? Fans sure hope so. Check out all the chatter down below.
"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Dave Filoni told Empire of the process of writing the series. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."
So apparently Ahsoka will face Anakin in Mustafar through a World Between Worlds vision in her show! If she stayed in the Jedi order, she'd have been in Obi-Wan's place— Guille ⎊ (@guiille__) December 16, 2022
What are your thoughts on this?
Poster made by me- likes and RT's appreciated 😊#Ahsoka #Anakin #DarthVader pic.twitter.com/HLGgW3vxf9
"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," the writer mused. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."
Will we get another showdown in the Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments down below!
Hope springs eternal
prevnext
"I CAN ALSO CONFIRM HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN FILMED FIGHT SCENES WITH CLONE WARS AHSOKA IN THIS SCENARIO" WE'RE HAVING LIVE ACTION ANAKIN BACK WITH HAYDEN MY LIFE IS PERFECT RN pic.twitter.com/CDjWLvnEi1— seni ❀ (@haydenkenobi) December 15, 2022
Hysterical
prevnext
Me next year when the credits roll for the last episode of the Ahsoka show & I’m trying to hold onto the last bit of serotonin this show gives me. pic.twitter.com/0oMaeLhtWy— Jesse Tano | Ahsoka’s biggest fan (@Ahsokalivesss) December 12, 2022
This would crush
prevnext
WE’RE ACTUALLY GETTING CLONE WARS AHSOKA BACK I DONT EVEN CARE IF ITS NOT ANIMATED ITS NOT YOU KNOW WHO PLAYING THIS VERSION pic.twitter.com/Ehz4P7CsBR— jess is mouring after ATWOW (@zatannasgf_) December 15, 2022
Could you imagine?
prevnext
HEAR ME OUT WE ARE FINALLG GETTING LAURA HARRIER AS AHSOKA TANO pic.twitter.com/FcRr7EeJAZ— sha (@herasdume) December 16, 2022
All the stages
prevnext
I don't think I ever truly realized how much Ahsoka changed over the years until I saw the picture on the right
Differently from Rebels Ahsoka this is still kind of the same model and wow, she really grew up... pic.twitter.com/0ZhZiUzNcB— Hell || TBB and merry crisis (@hellikait) December 16, 2022
So many possibilities
prevnext
What if the search for Ezra isn’t the priority of the Ahsoka series, but her past with Anakin, the choices she’s made, and finding closure for a lifetime trauma…just a thought pic.twitter.com/yqr3fQFHkB— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 15, 2022
Would be amazing
prevnext
I’m once again BEGGING Ahsoka to give me Hayden wearing Anakin’s Clone Wars armor in live action please 😩🙏🏻 I pic.twitter.com/eFGrE0iWrD— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) December 15, 2022
People going ham
prev
Live reaction of me seeing the Hayden Christensen news for the Ahsoka show pic.twitter.com/aMqOHINDwy— Nate P (@NatePMMA) December 15, 2022