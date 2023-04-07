Star Wars: Ahsoka Trailer Confirms Mary Elizbeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

The first teaser for the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka confirmed the theories that the live-action series will serve somewhat as a sequel to Star Wars Rebels, which was made evident by debuting Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. Following the confirmation of Winstead's casting, fans speculated about who she could be playing, with rumors in more recent months pointing towards her taking on Syndulla, who was originally voiced by Vanessa Marshall. With the series also featuring a live-action Sabine Wren, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Ezra Bridger, longtime Rebels fans have a lot to look forward to with the new show. Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in August.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Star Wars Rebels marked the first animated series in the galaxy far, far away developed after Lucasfilm's sale to The Walt Disney Company, which followed the unexpected cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The debut of the series came with mixed feelings among fans, as we were excited about the new series yet we were disappointed by not getting to learn more about Ahsoka Tano's fate.

Luckily, in addition to meeting compelling characters like Ezra, Sabine, Hera, and the rest of the Ghost crew, the ending of Season 1 confirmed that Ahsoka was working in the shadows to take down the Empire, giving Clone Wars fans some resolution. Ahsoka's involvement didn't end there, as subsequent seasons saw her work closely with the Ghost crew to grapple with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Empire, all the way up to the series finale, which featured a jump in time to after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

That Rebels finale showed that Ahsoka and Sabine would reunite to go in search of Ezra and Thrawn, who had seemingly died years earlier, yet clues had clearly emerged that they might be out in the galaxy somewhere. The finale also confirmed that Hera had a son, Jacen Syndulla, whose father was Kanan Jarrus, who had died earlier in Rebels.

The only surviving member of the Ghost crew who didn't appear in the Ahsoka trailer was Zeb Orrelios, who recently made his live-action debut in an episode of The Mandalorian, which could allow for the entire Ghost crew to reunite in the new series.

