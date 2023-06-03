Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Show Came Together After He Roasted Another Pitch

Lucasfilm has been taking a bit of a break with their live-action lineup of films since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and they have just started putting their new film slate in motion. But it isn't like the studio hasn't been putting out content. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even Andor have led Lucasfilm towards a bit of a renaissance in the streaming space, with the latter of the bunch receiving the most critical and fan-based praise. Andor was released last summer, and it opened up several doors for the Star Wars franchise, but it seems that the series as we know it could have been very different hadn't creator Tony Gilroy intervened. In a new interview with Deadline, Gilroy revealed how Andor came to be as well as how he roasted a previous version of the series.

"The success of Rogue [One] made everyone excited. They wanted to do a lot of different things," Gilroy revealed. "There are always possibilities. How can they open up the Star Wars franchise? What can they do to change lanes? They wanted to do a show about Diego Luna's character, Cassian Andor, in Rogue One. Could they do a prequel of the years leading up to that? And they tried it a couple different times, but it was a combination of not being kind of wild enough and also the fact that the economics of streaming hadn't really quite arrived as they were doing it."

"You can't do this show inexpensively. There's no way to do Star Wars inexpensively. So that sort of, you know, that Venn diagram when the moment meets the economy meets the right idea, and they came back, and I had sent a sort of manifesto critique of one of the other versions in a year earlier as a friend in court just as a thing, and they came back and said, 'You know, this crazy idea that you gave us that you talked about what you would do, and it seems so insane that we would actually like to try that. And we would like to spend the money to do that', and we began tip-toeing forward with that three and a half years ago, and it will be five years by the time I'm done. So I have another year and a half or two years to go." The Andor creator added.

When Will Andor Season 2 Hit Disney+?

Lucasfilm is filming Andor's second season in the United Kingdom as the writers strike goes on and fans have been wondering just when they will get to see the series' second season. Andor Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes that will conclude the series and lead into the the beginning of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor's creator, Gilroy, doesn't expect the new season to arrive on Disney+ until at least late 2024.

On the series revealing Cassian's history, Luna previously told ComicBook.com, "[Andor] talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One. He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? The writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex. And I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. Like, I didn't either. When I read the material and his pitch and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' It's, it's in essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch."

