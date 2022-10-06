Star Wars: Andor Fans Are Loving Nemik

The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor, "The Axe Forgets," is now streaming on Disney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he met last week as they continue plotting their heist on an Imperial garrison. Andor's new team consists of Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), Arvel Skeen (Varada Sethu), Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), and Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther). After the newest episode, many fans took to Twitter to share their love for Nemik.

"I could watch an entire episode of Andor solely dedicated to Nemik info-dumping and Cassian listening intently," @jeronandor tweeted. "Nemik is the MVP of today's #Andor episode. He quite succinctly summarizes the theme of the show and the energy it's unleashing," @TriadOfTheForce wrote. "In this house we stan Comrade Nemik," @ALargerViewPod added. Many people are also sharing one of Nemik's quotes from the episode, which you can read below:

"So much going wrong, so much to say, and all of it happening so quickly. The pace of repression outstrips our ability to understand it. And that is the real trick of the Imperial thought machine. It's easier to hide behind 40 atrocities than a single incident."

Recently, Luna spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Andor and teased that the show will challenge what fans know about Rogue One. The actor also gave more insight into the show's timeline and second season plans.

"I think it's perfect. It's lovely. It's almost like four different movies [via four three-episode blocks]. Three episodes will be a very strong block to explore a year, another year, and then another year and another year. There is also space in between each block where time passes, so we're allowed to evolve and transform. But I think that's part of season one, too," Luna explained.

He added, "Yeah, so when you saw episode three, you probably went, 'I think I know the characters, the tone, and what the series is going to be about,' but then we take you where episode four goes. And you were like, 'What!? Where are we going? What's going on? What happened?' So I think that's something that this long format gives us. It's the flexibility to literally transform and go somewhere else and meet other characters and find other planets and discover new things. It's a fantastic format, and it's very ambitious. It's complete freedom. You have room, you have space, you have time, and that is lovely when you have something to say."

Andor is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping."

