Star Wars: Andor Featured a Rogue One Character Return You May Have Missed

Andor is now eight episodes deep on Disney+, and it's featured some familiar faces from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show takes place five years before the events of the movie, and fans are eager to see more characters return. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and the latest episode saw the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. However, he wasn't the only Rogue One actor to make his first Andor appearance this week. In the episode, Cassian is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, and one of his fellow inmates is Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif.

Twitter user @jynkassa shared some side-by-sides of Melshi in Andor and Rogue One, which you can check out below:

Pow also shared some tweets about his return, including the one below from @AndrewM1428:

Is Alan Tudyk's K-2SO Droid in Andor?

While last week's episode did feature a KX unit, Andor's trusty droid sidekick K-2SO, who was voiced by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One, hasn't appeared on Andor yet. Unfortunately, the show is not expected to initially feature the beloved droid, but he could be popping up in the future. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney's D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

Is Andor Getting a Second Season?

Andor has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. Tony Gilroy, who also co-wrote Rogue One, doesn't have plans to direct any episodes. Benjamin Caron, Toby Haynes, and Susanna White are all credited for helming episodes in the first season, and it looks like a Yellowjackets alum, Ariel Kleiman, will be tackling some of the second season.

Andor releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.