Star Wars Fans Are Turning on Baby Yoda for Babu Frik

Just over a month ago, Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted “Baby Yoda,” an adorable character that has captured the hearts of the entire world, though the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and audiences’ first encounters with Babu Frik are seeing the pint-sized creatures going head to head in a battle of cuteness. The Star Wars franchise is no stranger to delivering cute critters, whether they be the Ewoks in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi or the porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but rarely have we seen such whiplash from one adorable obsession to another in such a short amount of time.

In The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda is an often silent character, letting his actions speak volumes throughout the first season. Meanwhile, what makes Babu Frik so charming is that, in addition to looking cute, his overall attitude as a droidsmith who is quick to solder with reckless abandon makes his brief appearances in the film all the more endearing.

With The Rise of Skywalker landing in theaters this weekend and only one episode to go in this season of The Mandalorian, we’ll likely have to wait to see who really comes out on top. Stream Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ now and see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters tonight.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Babu Frik!

HAIL BABU FRIK

Keep your Baby Yoda… ALL HAIL BABU FRIK #RiseOfTheSkywalker pic.twitter.com/jQMw9AMS2V — Dan (@TheDarkJudge) December 19, 2019

Dead to Me

baby yoda is dead to me now. it’s all about babu frik, baybeeeeeee!!! — ashleigh 🌺 (@ashleighd_) December 19, 2019

Only One Bab

Baby Yoda? I only know one Bab… Babu Frik 🥰 — Samuel Harris (@samewlharris) December 19, 2019

New Obsession

Stand Aside

”Baby Yoda”, your reign was great, but brief. Stand aside for Babu Frik! #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker #GetYourFrikOn — Nikalm (@NiklasAlmen) December 19, 2019

Make Some Room

All I’ll say about Star Wars #TheRiseOfSkywalker right now is that Baby Yoda better make some room for Babu Frik. — Jio de Leon (@jiodeleon) December 18, 2019

That Simple

Crossover

Someone let @Jon_Favreau know that we want Baby Yoda to meet Babu Frik in season 2 of @themandalorian please. Cheers. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker — Tyler Hutchinson (@HutchTyler) December 19, 2019

Spoiler

Spoiler Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Babu Frik > Baby Yoda. — Rockberto (@robertosm96) December 19, 2019

Step Aside