Baby Yoda Meme Perfectly Captures Star Wars Fans Feelings After The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has released all the first season’s episodes on Disney+. Baby Yoda fans now have a bit of a harrowing prospect ahead as the rest of the year is going to pass with no new adventures featuring the little alien. One fan account on Twitter pretty much summed up most of the show’s fans feelings when it comes to the wait for more episodes. This happens with most shows and the delay from one season to another can be a lot longer than a single year. (Ask a fan of Rick and Morty about the damage a hiatus can do among a popular show’s fanbase.) Luckily, the plan forward for Mando and his little pal seems to make a bunch of sense. The idea is to have the pair explore the stars looking for Baby Yoda’s people as the bounty hunter raises his young ward. It should be a ton of fun to watch. Also, our main antagonist is very much alive and that will probably have to be addressed at some point here. Fun times ahead for sure. Jon Favreau and his team have to be pleased with their first salvo of adventures.

“We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn’t happen that much,” Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter. “When Beyoncé did an album, she would just put it online and everybody would react to it. Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing.”

Baby Yoda lovers, you have nothing to fear, there is absolutely going to be a season two. The Mandalorian was a huge hit for Dinsey+ and the architect spoke with Collider about what people could be looking forward to in the seasons ahead.

Favreau explained, “I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”