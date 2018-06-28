Benicio Del Toro Would Like to Return for Another ‘Star Wars’ Film

Benicio del Toro made his debut in the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: The Last Jedi playing the scoundrel known simply as DJ, a role that del Toro apparently would like to reprise.

Del Toro is currently out promoting his latest film, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. He was asked by Variety whether he’d like to do another Sicario sequel and if he’s going to return for another Star Wars movie.

“I have no answer for those, not because I’m withholding information, but there’s nothing on my plate right now,” del Toro replied. “But would I like to? Yes, sir.”

DJ is a bit of an anomaly in the Star Wars universe. While most characters in the franchise can be easily classified as good or evil, light side or dark side, depending on who they serve, DJ seems entirely self-interested, using his slicing and thieving skills to the highest bidder.

Finn and Rose Tico found this out the hard way after meeting DJ in a cell in the jail on Canto Bight. DJ was able to free them from their imprisonment and offered to help them infiltrate and sabotage the First Order’s ship, for a price. However, it turned out DJ had made contact with the First Order, who offered him a better deal, and he turned the Resistance heroes over to General Phasma.

Star Wars: Episode IX is set to begin filming very soon. While this is speculating, if DJ was going to make an appearance in the film, it seems like del Toro would know by now. Then again, director JJ Abrams is known for being incredibly secretive about his films so its possible that either del Toro has been instructed not to reveal his involvement or actually doesn’t know about it yet.

Of course, even if DJ doesn’t return in Episode IX, there’s still a chance he could be used in elsewhere, such as in the new Star Wars trilogy being developed by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters. The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is said to be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their trilogy of Star Wars movies.