Star Wars Icon Billy Dee Williams Poses With Lando Funko

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters at the end of the year and will mark the end of the beloved Skywalker Saga. The film will feature many familiar faces, including Billy Dee Williams, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This will mark Williams’ first appearance in the franchise since 1983, and fans are eager to see his return. The actor is pretty active on Twitter and has been sharing a lot of fun Lando-related content. His most recent post shows him posing with his very own Funko figure.

“Here’s the real boss 😎 #FunkoPop,” Williams wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucasfilm and Disney’s “Triple Force Friday” Star Wars merchandising extravaganza is happening on October 4th and will include some brand new Star Wars Funkos, which you can view here.

Many fans commented on Williams’ post:

“You’re still the coolest guy in the room,” @shewrick wrote.

“Still the coolest guy in the galaxy,” @GarletterLee added.

Other fans chimed in to share pics of their own Lando figures:

I have mine on my desk! (Bobble Head version) pic.twitter.com/HQN5GffdPO — Imperial Stormtrooper TK-007 (@DavieChampion) September 26, 2019

Recently, Williams also tweeted a photo of himself rocking a Lando shirt:

Not all heroes wear capes but…Lando does😎 pic.twitter.com/BBKp8FNbpl — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 22, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.