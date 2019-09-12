Star Wars Legend Billy Dee Williams Posts Throwback Photo of the “Formidable Four”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters in December and will see the end of the long and beloved Skywalker Saga. The movie will feature a lot of familiar faces, including Billy Dee Williams, who is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. This will mark Williams’ first time donning the cape since 1983, and fans are eager to see his return. The actor is pretty active on Twitter, and recently shared a throwback photo of himself with Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), and Harrison Ford (Han Solo).

“The formidable FOUR! #rollingstone #annieliebovitz,” Williams wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving this trip down memory lane:

“Legends! No one can compare,” @zoyasnikoIai wrote.

“I hear that these four can bring down empires,” @ABHibbs21 added.

“A wonderful and fun picture! Thank you for sharing it! Can’t wait to see you in IX,” @DWaltonDameM replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.