Star Wars Black Series Carbonized Royal Guard and Pilot, Retro 4-LOM and Zuckuss Unveiled

We are in the fifth week of the Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign, and it should surprise no one that the slate of merch drops includes new Hasbro figures. This time around you'll be able to add a Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss 2-pack to your collection along with Black Series Carbonized Collection Royal Guard and Pilot 2-pack. Both of these figure sets will be exclusive to Amazon, and they will be available to pre-order via the links below starting tomorrow, November 16th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Star Wars The Black Series Carbonized Collection Royal Guard and Pilot 2-Pack: Pre-order here on Amazon after 1pm ET on 11/16: Pack includes 6-inch scale Royal Guard and Pilot figures, inspired by the characters from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Carbonized figures feature a metallic finish and the set includes blaster and lightsaber accessories.

Star Wars Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss: Pre-order here on Amazon after 1pm ET on 11/16: Like the Black Series 4-LOM and Zuckuss 2-pack that launched in 2020, the Retro Collection version is inspired by the characters' appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and intentionally features switched names on the packaging, mimicking Kenner's mistake with the original figures. Includes two blaster accessories.

If you're unfamiliar, Star Wars "Bring Home the Galaxy" is a 9-week event that will deliver a wide range of new Star Wars merch for fans each Tuesday through December 13th (excluding the week of Thanksgiving). You can keep tabs on more Bring Home the Galaxy releases here on Amazon. While you're there, you might want to sign up for Amazon's sweepstakes, which will offer a huge Star Wars prize package to a lucky fan. "The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home – including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more."

Additional Week 5 Bring Home the Galaxy Star Wars product highlights include: