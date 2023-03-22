Star Wars Vintage Cad Bane and Black Series Luke Skywalker and Grogu Figure Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is premiering its 4th episode of Season 3 on Disney+ this week, and Hasbro will be launching new action figures to celebrate as part of their Mando Mania reveals. This time around The Vintage Collection Can Bane and the Black Series Luke Skywalker and Grogu figures are headlining, with pre-orders launching today, March 22nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

All of the details you need can be found below complete with retailer links. Note that these links won't be active until after the launch time. Also, US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links. While you wait, make sure to check out the Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse figure that launched as a Walmart Collector Con exclusive last week.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAD BANE ($16.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Once again, this figure is inspired by the character as he appeared in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Includes 2 blaster accessories and his iconic hat.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER & GROGU ($44.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Inspired by the characters' appearances Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the Luke trains Grogu with the help of a traning ball with blast FX and a lightsaber.

In addition to the Black Series and Vintage Collection reveals, Hasbro also revealed another addition to their Lightsaber Forge lineup for kids, which is expected to arrive this Summer at major retailers.

STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER $27.99: "Young Star Wars fans can imagine the excitement and adventure of a galaxy far, far away with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE AHSOKA TANO ELECTRONIC WHITE LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+.

Featuring character-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this Lightsaber includes an extendable white blade that flicks open, cap, cover and core so kids ages 4 and up can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. These pieces are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, with kids being able to mix-and-match parts to create, customize and master thousands of combinations! (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"