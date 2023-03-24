Star Wars Black Series Force FX Lightsabers and Helmet Replicas Get a Massive Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just the other day, we did an unboxing of Hasbro's Mando Mania mailer, which included tons of toys and collectibles inspired by the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Inside that box was The Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber and the 1:1 scale Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet. Little did we know that Zavvi would come along with a March Mayhem sale that drops the price of these two items and much more to all-time lows. You can even get free shipping using the code FREESHIP at checkout.

Indeed, you can get The Black Series Force FX Darksaber, Darth Vader Lightsaber right here at Zavvi for $179.99 each, which is 35% off the standard $278.99 list price. The Rey Force FX Lightsaber is even cheaper at $144.99. As for The Black Series helmets, you can get Bo-Katan and Darth Vader via the link above for $89.99 each, which is 28% and 32% off the list price respectively. They even threw in a Marvel Legends Iron Man helmet and a Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lord Drakkon helmet for the same price. At the time of writing, Amazon is offering the same items for the prices listed below.

Hasbro The Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber / $293.61 – See on Amazon

Hasbro The Black Series Force FX Elite Darth Vader Lightsaber / $249.99 – See on Amazon

Hasbro The Black Series Bo-Katan Electronic Helmet / $123.43 – See on Amazon

Hasbro The Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet / $161.95 – See on Amazon

Hasbro's the Black Series Force FX Elite Lighhtsabers are high-end replicas that include features sound and light effects, progressive ignition, motion-controlled effects, and more. The electronic helmets feature an illuminated HUD for Bo-Katan, and breathing effects for Darth Vader.

In addition to the Hasbro items, Zavvi's sale also includes discounts on a random assortment of figures and statues. They even have a buy 2, get 1 free sale going on Mattel MOTU and WWE figures and huge discounts on LEGO sets. You can shop their entire March Mayhem sale right here while it lasts.