Star Wars Black Series Imperial Death Trooper Helmet Pre-Order Details

Hasbro didn’t hold back with the new releases at Star Wars Celebration Japan over the weekend, launching a huge wave of Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures on Day 1 followed by The Black Series Imperial Death Trooper Electronic Helmet on Day 2. Details on where to pre-order Hasbro’s entire lineup for the event can be found below, but let’s start with the new helmet…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro’s latest roleplay helmet is inspired by Imperial Death Trooper’s as they appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Features include spectra sensor lights and chin lights with auto time-out and padding with an adjustable fit. Pre-orders will be available starting on April 22nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET here on Amazon (link won’t be active until after the launch) priced at $99.99. It is also expected to be available here at Entertainment Earth with tariff pricing. Read on for a breakdown of the entire Star Wars lineup from Hasbro for Star Wars Celebration 2025.