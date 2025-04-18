Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Merch Hits Amazon Today

Details on Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 exclusives have been floating around the Internet for several weeks now, and many of the items that will be up for grabs this weekend are undeniably awesome. For many, little problems like “being in Japan” and “having tickets to Star Wars Celebration” stand in the way of getting these items – problems that can only be overcome by paying extremely high prices via third parties. However, this year you have another option. For the first time ever, select Star Wars Celebration Japan merch will be available on Amazon U.S., and it’s all happening today April 18th. It still won’t be easy to get your hands on some of the items, but we have info that will give you a fighting chance.

First and foremost, it will be helpful if you’re reading this before 9am PT / 12pm ET on April 18th, as that is the time that a lot of the extremely limited edition items in the collection will be available to order here on Amazon. This is especially true with The Black Series The Ronin & R5-D56 set, so expect quick sell outs. Apparently, the Ronin offered on Amazon will be slightly different than the SWCJ exclusive, but basically identical. However, as you’ll see, there’s a ton more where that came from.

A full breakdown of the collection can be found below, and you’ll note that some of the items have different launch times / availability. You’ll also find pre-orders for a new LEGO Star Wars set in the K-2SO Security Droid (75434), a massive wave of additional Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series and TVC figures, and more. Direct links and additional information will be added where needed after the launch, so stay tuned.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Ronin & R5-D56 (G1320) / $69.99 – See on Amazon: “Accompanied by his droid, R5-D56, the Ronin becomes an unlikely hero to a small forest village when he defends them from a Sith bandit and her crew. This STAR WARS action figure set is detailed to look like The Ronin & R5-D56 from STAR WARS: VISIONS. Comes with 11 accessories, including a Lightsaber, staff, 2 rocket thrusters, and 6 droid tools. Display the figures in or out of the window box package with an outer sleeve, a matte finish with embossing and gloss details, and unique watercolor character art.”

A standard wave of Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures will also launch for Star Wars Celebration Japan starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET unless otherwise indicated in the list below. Note that the direct Amazon links won’t be active until after the launch. You’ll be able to find these figures here at Entertainment Earth after 3pm ET as well.

LEGO Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid (75434) / $89.99 / 845 pieces – (pre-orders start 4/18, launches on August 1st) – See at LEGO: “Showcase your passion for Star Wars with this cool buildable LEGO figure of K-2SO, as seen in Star Wars: Andor Season 2. Recreate authentic details of the security droid. Display this impressive droid with the info plaque and standard-size K-2SO LEGO figure. Then adjust your new companion’s head and arms to change things up!” Measures over 15.5 in. (40 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep and 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide. Also, make sure to check out the upcoming LEGO sets for Star Wars Day 2025.

Star Wars Tie Fighter Stand For Amazon Echo Dot / $97.98 – See on Amazon: “Immerse yourself in the Star Wars galaxy showcasing your Echo Dot in the included TIE Fighter hangar diorama display. Display your TIE Fighter in true Imperial style! This large stand can sit on a shelf, desk, or end table. Made for easy interaction and won’t interfere with Amazon Echo Dot functions. Echo Dot Sold Separately. Compatible only with Amazon Echo Dot (4th and 5th Gen). Not compatible with Echo Dot with clock, or any other Echo devices.”