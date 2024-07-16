Star Wars Black Series Inquisitor and Duros Bounty Hunter Halloween 2-Pack Is Finally In-Stock

Star Wars The Black Series Inquisitor and Duros Bounty Hunter Halloween Edition 2-Pack

The first addition to Hasbro’s Star Wars The Black Series holiday lineup for 2024 has been revealed, and it’s super fun. Specifically, it’s a Halloween 2-pack that includes Inquisitor Dracula and a Duros Bounty Hunter Frankenstein. Of course, many will wonder why Christopher Lee’s Count Dooku isn’t in this set as Dracula. We have to imagine that there’s a rights issue involved here, because it’s hard to imagine that Hasbro would pass up the opportunity to create the greatest crossover action figure of all-time.

The Star Wars The Black Series Inquisitor and Duros Bounty Hunter Halloween Edition 2-Pack comes with six accessories including a Mynock and an Anzellan. The set launched in the wee hours of the morning on on July 9th priced at $44.99, but it reverted to “currently unavailable” status quickly thereafter. However, at the time of writing it is in stock here on Amazon, though it might not last long. While you’re at it, make sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Star Wars The Black Series and the Vintage Collection figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars The Black Series The Stranger Helmet

In other Star Wars The Black Series news, Hasbro recently released an electronic helmet inspired by The Acolyte character that fans have dubbed ‘Dark Teeth“, though Disney appears to be officially calling him ‘The Stranger’ for the purposes of spoiler-free merchandising.

The helmet is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) priced at $99.99. As always, the helmet is fully wearable. You can also flip the helmet upside down to view illuminating interior lights and press and hold the side button for 3 seconds to start an hour-long collector display mode. Below you’ll find additional details on the helmet along with previously released Black Series figures in The Acolyte lineup.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE STRANGER ELECTRONIC HELMET ($99.99): “Reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga — and create your own — with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber adult roleplay items! This officially licensed roleplay item is based on The Stranger’s helmet from the Star Wars: The Acolyte live-action series on Disney+. Featuring highly detailed sculpt and padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes, fans and collectors can wear the helmet inspired by the mysterious character from the series.”