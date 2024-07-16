Prime Day 2024 Deals On McFarlane Toys, Marvel Legends, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, and More

Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 event is now in full swing, and it’s not all AirPods and Echo Dots. There are loads of major deals to be had on action figures from the likes of McFarlane Toys and Hasbro for fans of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and more. If you missed out on these figures when they were first released, now would be a great time to pick them up. Below you’ll find a breakdown of some of the best deals in these categories and where to find them.
McFarlane Toys Prime Day Deals
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Batman (Dark Knights of Steel) – 35% off: See on Amazon
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse The Joker Titan (GITD)- 33% off: Amazon Exclusive
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Batman of Earth -22 Infected (GITD) – 42% off: Amazon Exclusive
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Superman vs Superman of Earth-3 with Atomica 2-Pack – 40% off: See on Amazon
- See all McFarlane Toys Prime Day deals here on Amazon.
Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals
- Marvel Legends Series Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle Avengers 60th Anniversary – 51% off: See on Amazon
- Marvel Legends Series Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola 2-Pack – 20% off: See on Amazon
- Marvel Legends Series Patch and Joe Fixit, Wolverine 50th Anniversary – 20% off: See on Amazon
- Marvel Legends Series: Ronan The Accuser – 28% off: Amazon Exclusive
- See all Marvel Legends Prime Day deals here on Amazon.
Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals:
- Star Wars The Black Series Carnor Jax Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary – 53% off: See on Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Cad Bane – 20% off: See on Amazon
- Star Wars TVC Jedi: Survivor 3-Pack – 23% off: See on Amazon
- Star Wars TVC The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter – 27% off: See on Amazon
- See all Star Wars Black Series Prime Day deals here on Amazon
- See all Star Wars The Vintage Collection Prime Day deals here on Amazon
G.I. Joe Classified Prime Day Deals
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Lonzo Stalker Wilkinson – 62% off: See on Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Action Soldier – Infantry, – 20% off: See on Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #115, Franklin Airborne Talltree – 20% off: See on Amazon
- G.I. Joe Classified Series #117, Techno-Viper, – 20% off: See on Amazon
- See all G.I. Joe Prime Day deals here on Amazon
Transformers Prime Day Deals
- Transformers Toys Heroes and Villains Bumblebee and Starscream 2-Pack – 21% off: Amazon Exclusive
- Transformers: Reactivate Video Game-Inspired Bumblebee and Starscream 2-Pack – 15% off: See on Amazon
- Transformers Toys Studio Series Movie 1 15th Anniversary Decepticon Multipack – 33% off: See on Amazon
- Transformers: Reactivate Video Game-Inspired Optimus Prime and Soundwave 2-Pack – 15% off: See on Amazon
- See all Transformers Prime Day deals here on Amazon