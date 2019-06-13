The ‘Star Wars’ Black Series Luke Skywalker Electronic X-Wing Helmet is a Bargain

One of the biggest Hasbro toy releases to come out of Star Wars Celebration 2019 this weekend is undoubtedly The Black Series Luke Skywalker Electronic X-Wing helmet. In addition to being a full-size, wearable replica for adult heads, it also features battle sounds, speech projection, and more.

You can pre-order the the helmet right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October. Compare that with the high end Anovos replica that will set you back $399.99. All that version does is look good a three times the price. The official feature list for The Black Series version reads:

Featuring highly-detailed deco, movie-inspired design, interior padding, lights, and sound fx, this full-scale replica of Luke Skywalker’s iconic helmet is a great addition to any fan’s collection

3 internal speakers create a surround sound experience and synchronized LED lights inside the visor simulate the blasts of enemy vehicles

Flip the switch inside the helmet to choose between a simulation of piloting an X-Wing at the Battle of Yavin or a Snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth

As for the rest of Hasbro’s Star Wars Celebration 2019 releases, collectors can pre-order sets and cases with free shipping right here. The items below feature individual pre-order links from Amazon or Entertainment Earth (depending on availability at the time of writing).

The Vintage Collection:

• Luke Skywalker (The Last Jedi)

• Death Star Gunner (Rogue One)

• Hovertank Commander (Rogue One)

• R2-D2 (A New Hope)

The Black Series (Archive):

• Darth Maul (The Phantom Menace)

• Anakin Skywalker (Revenge of the Sith)

• Yoda (The Empire Strikes Back)

• Biker Scout (Return of the Jedi)

The Black Series:

• Emperor Palpatine – Amazon Exclusive (Return of the Jedi)

• Luke Skywalker Electronic X-Wing Pilot Helmet

• Obi-Wan Kenobi (The Phanom Menace)

• BT-1 (Comic)

• Chopper (Rebels)

• Ezra Bridger (Rebels)

• Doctor Aphra (Comic)

• 0-0-0 / Triple Zero (Comic)

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.