The Book of Boba Fett Reveals Brand New Images From Disney+ Series

Star Wars has revealed a new set of images for The Book of Boba Fett event series, which is coming to Disney+ just before year’s end. The new gallery of images from Empire Magazine show Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) standing strong together as they attempt to conquer the Star Wars underworld and fill the vacuum of power left after Jabba the Hutt’s death in Return of the Jedi. We also get a nice look at a new Twi’lek alien character, played by icon Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, Swamp Thing).

MORE: See Full Gallery of New Book of Boba Fett Images

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boba Fett’s attempt to take the reigns of power in the Star Wars underworld has fans ready for a crime story genre blend that’s invoking comparisons to The Godfather, Goodfellas, and the like. There’s also the fan shipping of Boba and Fennec that will be the “romantic subplot” of this series (such as it is).

There are also some clues that The Book of Boba Fett could be a convergence of a lot of different Star Wars universe plot points that have been bubbling in the wings of the franchise. The Mandalorian did a rewrite on Boba’s (and his “dad” Jango’s) backstory to make the Fetts more anti-hero types, who were shaped by Mandalorian warrior culture.

In the last year, Star Wars has also introduced Boba Fett’s “sister” Omega in the

animated Bad Batch series. Omega has been revealed to be a genetically enhanced “natural clone” of Jango Fett, who gets some trial-by-fire warrior training while on the run from the Empire after Order 66. The elite Clone Force 99 (aka”The Bad Batch”) have served as Omega’s surrogate family and mentors, and given her young age at the time, a middle-aged Omega could be a potentially pivotal character in the Sequel Trilogy era.

Recent Star Wars comics events have also struck up a major rivalry between Boba Fett and the criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn from Solo: A Star Wars Story, which could also become a major conflict in The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars has revealed that Crimson Dawn transformed into a clandestine empire embeded within Palpatine’s Empire, biding their time for the Sith’s fall. As Boba starts making moves to fill the void of power, Crimson Dawn could end up being some of his biggest opposition. It would explain the trailer fight sequence between Boba, Fennec, and a squad of warriors with crimson energy shields…

The Book of Boba Fett will start streaming on Disney+ on December 29th.