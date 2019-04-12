‘Star Wars’ Fans Think Thrawn Looks Suspiciously Like Pierce Brosnan in Celebration Mural

Star Wars

This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago is set to honor the galaxy far, far away in quite a lot of ways, including in the unveiling of a pretty epic mural recapping the franchise in chronological order. The mural showcased everything from the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies to the franchise’s animated series — and it looks like one character among the latter has caught quite a lot of attention.

The mural, which you can check out below, features a section specifically for Star Wars: Rebels, which imagines what the show’s principal cast would look like in a live-action style. While some of the ensemble uniquely translate into this style, many have pointed out just how much General Admiral Thrawn looks familiar – specifically, like Pierce Brosnan.

Seeing as Thrawn has yet to officially appear in live-action, there certainly have been no shortage of fancasts for the character. But even then, quite a lot of fans are surprised by the idea of the James Bond and Mamma Mia star being seen as the semi-official live-action equivalent of the role. Here are just a few of those responses.

