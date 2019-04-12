‘Star Wars’ Fans Think Thrawn Looks Suspiciously Like Pierce Brosnan in Celebration Mural

This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago is set to honor the galaxy far, far away in quite a lot of ways, including in the unveiling of a pretty epic mural recapping the franchise in chronological order. The mural showcased everything from the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies to the franchise’s animated series — and it looks like one character among the latter has caught quite a lot of attention.

The mural, which you can check out below, features a section specifically for Star Wars: Rebels, which imagines what the show’s principal cast would look like in a live-action style. While some of the ensemble uniquely translate into this style, many have pointed out just how much General Admiral Thrawn looks familiar – specifically, like Pierce Brosnan.

Seeing as Thrawn has yet to officially appear in live-action, there certainly have been no shortage of fancasts for the character. But even then, quite a lot of fans are surprised by the idea of the James Bond and Mamma Mia star being seen as the semi-official live-action equivalent of the role. Here are just a few of those responses.

Did I miss the part where they cast Pierce Brosnan as Thrawn for the Star Wars Celebration Mural? #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/l8zAkzVCwU — Julian Rose 🌺 (@akajulianrose) April 11, 2019

thrawn is blue pierce brosnan pic.twitter.com/XGaFHxYUJl — heath (@heathdwilliams) April 10, 2019

I’m loving the Rebels artwork at Star Wars Celebration. Thrawn could easily be played by Pierce Brosnan if they ever make the series live-action. pic.twitter.com/EMGsT2NWTT — Cody (@CodyyGagaa) April 12, 2019

I’m a fan of the mural, don’t get me wrong, but isn’t Thrawn a little… Pierce Brosnan-y? #StarWarsCelebration2019 pic.twitter.com/InakmRcRoP — jobacca (@Panserbjorne9) April 12, 2019

Pierce Brosnan has been retcon cast as General Admiral Thrawn when it comes to live-action? pic.twitter.com/27S9Udiebv — Rodrigo Perez 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) April 11, 2019

Hot take: What if Thrawn looks like Pierce Brosnan bc they’re making a live-action Rebels movie and they already cast him as Thrawn?? — Leanne (@writer_leanne) April 11, 2019

